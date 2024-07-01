How to change dns on laptop Windows 10?

Introduction
DNS, or Domain Name System, is an essential part of your internet connection. It helps convert domain names into IP addresses, allowing you to access websites and online services. Changing your DNS settings on a Windows 10 laptop can offer benefits such as improved internet speed, enhanced privacy, and increased reliability. In this article, we will guide you through the process of changing DNS on your Windows 10 laptop.
Step-by-Step Guide to Change DNS on Laptop Windows 10
Changing DNS settings on Windows 10 is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to get started:
Step 1: Open Network Settings
Click on the network icon in the system tray, usually located in the lower-right corner of your laptop’s screen. Then, select “Network & Internet settings” from the menu that appears.
Step 2: Access Network Settings
In the Network & Internet settings window, click on “Change adapter options.”
Step 3: Choose the Network Adapter
Right-click on the network connection you want to change the DNS for and select “Properties” from the context menu.
Step 4: Open Internet Protocol Version 4 (TCP/IPv4) Properties
In the Properties window, locate and double-click on “Internet Protocol Version 4 (TCP/IPv4)”.
Step 5: Change DNS Settings
In the Internet Protocol Version 4 (TCP/IPv4) Properties window, select the “Use the following DNS server addresses” option. Enter your desired primary and secondary DNS addresses. You can use public DNS servers like Google DNS (8.8.8.8 and 8.8.4.4), Cloudflare DNS (1.1.1.1 and 1.0.0.1), or any other DNS server of your preference.
Step 6: Save Changes
Click on “OK” to save the changes you made to the DNS settings.
Related FAQs
Q: What is DNS?
A: DNS stands for Domain Name System. It is responsible for translating domain names into IP addresses and vice versa.
Q: Why should I change my DNS on Windows 10?
A: Changing DNS on Windows 10 can help improve internet speed, enhance privacy, and increase network reliability.
Q: Can changing DNS improve my internet speed?
A: Yes, using faster and more reliable DNS servers can potentially improve your internet speed.
Q: What are some popular DNS servers?
A: Some popular DNS servers include Google DNS, Cloudflare DNS, and OpenDNS.
Q: How do I find the fastest DNS server for my location?
A: There are various online tools available that can help you find the fastest DNS server for your location, such as DNS Benchmark or namebench.
Q: Can changing DNS settings affect my internet security?
A: Changing DNS servers does not directly affect internet security, but using reputable DNS servers can offer added security features such as phishing protection.
Q: Can I use custom DNS addresses?
A: Yes, you can use custom DNS addresses by choosing the “Use the following DNS server addresses” option and entering the desired DNS server IP addresses.
Q: Do I need to restart my laptop after changing DNS settings?
A: Generally, you do not need to restart your laptop after changing DNS settings. The changes should take effect immediately. However, some applications or services might require a restart to update their DNS configurations.
Q: Can I revert to my previous DNS settings?
A: Yes, you can revert to your previous DNS settings by following the same steps and choosing the “Obtain DNS server address automatically” option.
Q: Can I change DNS settings on a wireless connection?
A: Yes, you can change DNS settings on both wired and wireless connections using the same procedure outlined above.
Q: Will changing DNS settings affect all devices on my network?
A: No, changing DNS settings on your Windows 10 laptop will only affect that specific device. Other devices on your network will continue to use their default DNS settings.
Q: What if I encounter issues after changing DNS settings?
A: If you experience any issues after changing DNS settings, you can revert to the previous settings or try using different DNS server addresses.
Q: Is it possible to configure IPv6 DNS settings as well?
A: Yes, you can configure the IPv6 DNS settings by selecting “Internet Protocol Version 6 (TCP/IPv6)” in the network adapter properties and following a similar process as for IPv4.
Conclusion
Changing DNS settings on your Windows 10 laptop provides numerous benefits, including improved speed, enhanced privacy, and increased reliability. By following the step-by-step guide provided in this article, you can easily change the DNS settings and optimize your internet experience. Experiment with different DNS servers to find the one that works best for you.