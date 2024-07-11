How to change desktop background on Lenovo laptop?

Changing the desktop background on your Lenovo laptop is a simple and straightforward process that allows you to personalize your computer’s appearance. Whether you want to use one of the pre-installed backgrounds or choose an image of your own, this guide will walk you through the steps to change your desktop background on a Lenovo laptop.
Step-by-Step Guide:
1. **Locate the Settings icon** – Click on the Windows logo located in the bottom left corner of your screen to access the Start menu. From there, look for the Settings icon, which resembles a gear, and click on it to open the Settings menu.
2. **Access the Personalization settings** – In the Settings menu, you will find various options. Look for the “Personalization” option and click on it to open the Personalization settings.
3. **Choose the Background tab** – In the Personalization settings, you will see several tabs on the left side of the screen. Click on the “Background” tab to access the background customization options.
4. **Select a pre-installed background** – On the Background tab, you will find a selection of pre-installed backgrounds provided by Windows. Click on any of them to preview and select it as your new desktop background.
5. **Choose a picture from your collection** – If you prefer using your own image as the desktop background, click on the “Browse” button located under the “Choose your picture” section. Locate the image file on your Lenovo laptop and select it to set it as your desktop background.
6. **Adjust the position and fit of the image** – After selecting an image, you can adjust how the image is displayed on your desktop. You can select options like “Fill,” “Fit,” “Stretch,” “Tile,” or “Center” to determine how the image fits the screen.
7. **Save the changes** – Once you have selected and adjusted your desktop background, click on the “Save” button to apply the changes. Your Lenovo laptop will now display the new desktop background you have chosen.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):
1. Can I use a personal photo as my desktop background on my Lenovo laptop?
Yes, you can use any image stored on your Lenovo laptop as your desktop background.
2. Can I use an image from the internet as my desktop background?
Certainly! You can save an image from the internet and then use it as your desktop background on your Lenovo laptop.
3. What image formats are supported for desktop backgrounds?
Windows supports various image formats for desktop backgrounds, including JPEG, PNG, BMP, and GIF.
4. How can I revert to the original desktop background?
To revert to the original desktop background, simply select one of the pre-installed backgrounds or choose the default Windows background option.
5. Can I have different backgrounds for each monitor connected to my Lenovo laptop?
Yes, if you have multiple monitors connected to your Lenovo laptop, you can set different backgrounds for each monitor individually.
6. Why is my desktop background not changing?
Ensure that the image you selected meets the size requirements and is not corrupted. Additionally, restart your Lenovo laptop and try changing the background again.
7. Are there any recommended image dimensions for desktop backgrounds?
There are no specific image dimensions recommended for desktop backgrounds as it depends on your screen resolution. However, using an image with a resolution that matches your screen’s resolution will provide the best results.
8. Can I use a video as my desktop background?
No, Windows does not natively support using videos as desktop backgrounds. However, there are third-party software options available that allow you to do so.
9. How frequently can I change my desktop background?
You can change your desktop background as frequently as you like. There are no limitations imposed by the system.
10. Can I use different desktop backgrounds for different user accounts on my Lenovo laptop?
Yes, each user on your Lenovo laptop can have their own personalized desktop background.
11. Will changing my desktop background affect the performance of my Lenovo laptop?
No, changing the desktop background does not have a significant impact on the performance of your Lenovo laptop.
12. Can I create a slideshow with multiple images as my desktop background?
Yes, you can create a slideshow by selecting multiple images in the Background settings and choosing the “Slideshow” option.