**How to Change Default Monitor Steam?**
When using multiple monitors with your computer, you may encounter situations where your Steam application launches on the wrong monitor. This can be frustrating, as it requires you to manually drag the window to the desired display each time you launch Steam. In this article, we will guide you on how to change the default monitor for Steam, making your gaming experience more convenient and enjoyable.
By following a few simple steps, you can easily set a default monitor for Steam. Here’s how to do it:
1. **Launch Steam** on your computer.
2. **Click on “Steam”** in the top-left corner of the window to open a drop-down menu.
3. **Select “Settings”** from the drop-down menu. This will open the Steam settings window.
4. **In the left sidebar**, click on the “Interface” tab. This tab contains various options related to the Steam interface.
5. **Scroll down** until you find the option labeled “Display” under the Interface tab.
6. **Click on the drop-down menu** next to the “Display” option, which will show a list of all the connected monitors.
7. **Select the monitor** on which you want Steam to launch by default.
8. **Click “OK”** to save the changes and close the Steam settings window.
Congratulations! You have successfully changed the default monitor for Steam. From now on, whenever you launch Steam, it will open on the monitor you selected.
FAQs:
1. Why does Steam launch on the wrong monitor?
Sometimes, Steam may launch on the wrong monitor due to conflicts with your system’s default settings or compatibility issues with other programs.
2. Can I change the default monitor for other applications too?
Yes. Most applications allow you to select the default monitor they launch on through their settings or preferences menu.
3. Do I need to restart Steam after changing the default monitor?
No, changing the default monitor does not require you to restart Steam. The changes should take effect immediately.
4. Can I choose a monitor that is not currently connected?
No, you can only select a monitor that is currently connected to your computer.
5. What if I want to change the default monitor again in the future?
You can revisit the Steam settings and follow the same steps mentioned above to change the default monitor anytime you want.
6. Will changing the default monitor affect my game settings?
No, changing the default monitor will only determine which monitor Steam opens on by default. Your game settings and preferences will remain unaffected.
7. Can I set different default monitors for different games?
No, Steam only allows you to set a single default monitor for all games.
8. Will changing the default monitor affect my other applications?
No, changing the default monitor for Steam will only affect the way Steam launches. Other applications will behave according to their own settings.
9. Do I need to have Steam open on the default monitor to play games on other monitors?
No, once a game is launched on a specific monitor, you can freely move it between connected displays without needing Steam open on the default monitor.
10. Can I change the default monitor from within a game?
No, you need to change the default monitor for Steam from the Steam application’s settings. You can’t change it while in-game.
11. What if my desired monitor is not listed in the drop-down menu?
Make sure all your monitors are connected properly. If the desired monitor is still not listed, you may need to update your graphics drivers.
12. I accidentally changed the default monitor. How do I revert it?
Simply follow the steps mentioned earlier and select your desired monitor from the drop-down menu. Click “OK” to save the changes and revert to the new default monitor setting.
With these easy steps, you can now change the default monitor for Steam without any hassle. Enjoy your gaming sessions on the monitor of your choice!