How to change date and time on ASUS laptop?

If you are an ASUS laptop user, you might find yourself needing to change the date and time settings at some point. Whether it’s due to traveling across time zones or a previous adjustment mistake, updating the date and time on your laptop is relatively simple. In this article, we will guide you through the process of changing the date and time on your ASUS laptop effortlessly.
Step-by-Step Guide
To change the date and time settings on your ASUS laptop, follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Start by clicking on the “Start” menu located at the bottom-left corner of your screen.
Step 2: From the list of options, click on the “Settings” gear icon.
Step 3: In the Settings window, select the “Time & Language” option.
Step 4: Under the “Date & Time” tab, you will find the options to update the date and time settings.
Step 5: Click on the “Change” button next to the date to modify it.
Step 6: Select the desired date from the calendar that appears and click “OK” to save the changes.
Step 7: To change the time, click on the “Change” button next to the time.
Step 8: A new window will appear where you can adjust the hours, minutes, and seconds. Make the necessary changes and click “OK” to save.
Step 9: If you wish to switch your time zone, scroll down to the “Time zone” section.
Step 10: Click on the drop-down menu and select the correct time zone from the list.
Step 11: Once you have made all the adjustments, close the Settings window.
Step 12: Your ASUS laptop is now updated with the new date and time settings!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. How often should I update the date and time on my ASUS laptop?
It is recommended to update the date and time on your ASUS laptop whenever necessary, such as when traveling to a different time zone or when the clock becomes incorrect.
2. Will changing the date and time affect any of my files or programs on the laptop?
No, changing the date and time settings will not have any impact on your files or programs.
3. Can I set my ASUS laptop to automatically update the date and time?
Yes, you can enable the automatic date and time update feature in the settings by toggling the corresponding option.
4. What should I do if I cannot find the “Time & Language” option in my laptop’s settings?
If you are unable to locate the “Time & Language” option, try searching for “Date and Time” directly in the settings search bar.
5. Why does the time on my ASUS laptop keep changing on its own?
If your laptop’s time keeps changing automatically, it could be due to incorrect time zone settings or a dying CMOS battery. Check your time zone and replace the CMOS battery if needed.
6. Can I synchronize my laptop’s time with an internet time server?
Yes, you can synchronize your ASUS laptop’s time with an internet time server by enabling the “Set time automatically” feature in the date and time settings.
7. What happens if I forget to update the date and time on my laptop?
If you forget to update the date and time on your laptop, it may lead to inaccuracies in file creation or modification times.
8. Can I change the time format to a different style, such as 24-hour format?
Yes, you can change the time format to a different style, including the 24-hour format. This option is available in the date and time settings.
9. What should I do if the date and time on my laptop are incorrect after following the steps?
If the date and time remain incorrect after updating them using the instructions provided, try restarting your laptop to see if the changes take effect.
10. Can I manually set the time to be a few minutes fast or slow?
Yes, you can manually set the time to be a few minutes fast or slow by adjusting the minutes and seconds accordingly in the time settings.
11. Does the time change affect the battery life of my ASUS laptop?
No, changing the date and time on your ASUS laptop does not have any significant impact on the battery life.
12. Will resetting my laptop to factory settings change the date and time settings?
Yes, resetting your laptop to factory settings will revert the date and time settings back to their default values. It is recommended to double-check and update them afterward.
Now that you know the simple steps to change the date and time on your ASUS laptop, you can easily keep your device up to date with the correct time and maintain accurate time-based operations.