How to change CPU fan speed msi afterburner?

How to Change CPU Fan Speed Using MSI Afterburner
MSI Afterburner is a powerful software tool that allows you to customize and optimize your graphics card and CPU settings. While it primarily focuses on overclocking your GPU, this versatile program can also be used to adjust your CPU fan speed. In this article, we will guide you through the process of changing CPU fan speed using MSI Afterburner.
1. Download and Install MSI Afterburner: Visit the official MSI Afterburner website and download the latest version of the software. Once downloaded, run the installer and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation.
2. Launch MSI Afterburner: After installing MSI Afterburner, click on its desktop icon or search for it in your Start menu to launch the program.
3. Access Fan Settings: Once MSI Afterburner is open, click on the “Settings” button located at the bottom right corner of the window. This will open the settings menu.
4. Enable Advanced Control: In the settings menu, navigate to the “Fan” tab and check the box next to “Enable user-defined software automatic fan control.” This will enable advanced control over your fan settings.
5. Adjust Fan Curve: After enabling the advanced control, you will see a fan curve graph. By default, the fan curve will be a straight line representing constant fan speed. To change your CPU fan speed based on temperature, click on the points of the graph and drag them up or down to create a more aggressive or conservative curve respectively.
6. Apply Changes: Once you are satisfied with your fan curve settings, click on the “Apply” button at the bottom right corner of the window to save and apply the changes. You will see your new fan curve reflected in the graph.
7. Test and Adjust: It is recommended to test your new fan curve settings to ensure they are providing adequate cooling while keeping noise levels within acceptable limits. Monitor your CPU temperature during intensive tasks and adjust the curve as necessary to achieve optimal performance and cooling.
FAQs:
1. Can I use MSI Afterburner to change the fan speed of any CPU?
No, MSI Afterburner only allows you to customize the fan speed of GPUs. To change the fan speed of your CPU, you would need to access the BIOS settings or use other specialized software.
2. Is adjusting the CPU fan speed safe?
Yes, adjusting the CPU fan speed is generally safe as long as you monitor your CPU temperature to prevent overheating. However, it is important to strike a balance between cooling and noise levels.
3. Does changing the CPU fan speed affect performance?
Changing the CPU fan speed will not directly affect performance but can indirectly impact it by maintaining optimal operating temperatures, preventing thermal throttling, and ensuring consistent performance.
4. Can I set my CPU fan speed to be constant?
Yes, you can set your CPU fan speed to be constant by creating a flat line on the fan curve graph in MSI Afterburner. However, this is not recommended as it may not provide adequate cooling under high loads.
5. Can I revert back to default fan settings?
Yes, you can revert back to the default fan settings by clicking on the “Default” button in the fan settings menu of MSI Afterburner.
6. Is MSI Afterburner compatible with all CPUs?
Yes, MSI Afterburner is compatible with CPUs from various manufacturers, including Intel and AMD. However, its fan control features may be limited depending on your motherboard and BIOS capabilities.
7. Does changing the fan speed void my warranty?
No, changing the fan speed using MSI Afterburner or any other software does not void your warranty unless it directly leads to damage caused by overclocking or mishandling.
8. Are there any precautions I should take before adjusting the fan speed?
Before adjusting the fan speed, it is important to ensure that your CPU cooler is clean and properly seated. Additionally, regularly monitor your CPU temperature to avoid overheating.
9. Can I set different fan speeds for different CPUs?
No, MSI Afterburner allows you to control the fan speed of your entire system rather than individual components.
10. Can I change the fan speed while in-game?
Yes, MSI Afterburner allows you to change the fan speed while in-game. However, it is recommended to have a second monitor or use overlay software to monitor temperatures and adjust settings without alt-tabbing.
11. Will increasing the fan speed make my PC noisier?
Increasing the fan speed will often make your PC slightly noisier as the fans will spin faster. However, finding the right balance between cooling and noise level can help minimize the impact.
12. Can I save multiple fan profiles in MSI Afterburner?
Yes, you can save multiple fan profiles in MSI Afterburner for different scenarios. This allows you to switch between profiles easily depending on your needs, such as gaming or content creation.