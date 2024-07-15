How to change CPU clock speed Windows 11?

Changing the CPU clock speed in Windows 11 can help improve performance or reduce power consumption, depending on your needs. While this process requires careful consideration and caution, it can be done by adjusting settings in your computer’s BIOS or using third-party software. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to change CPU clock speed in Windows 11.
**Step 1: Access BIOS**
Restart your computer and press the designated key (usually Del, F2, F12) to access the BIOS settings.
**Step 2: Locate CPU settings**
Navigate to the CPU settings or advanced settings section in BIOS.
**Step 3: Adjust clock speed**
Look for options related to CPU clock speed or frequency and adjust them accordingly.
**Step 4: Save changes and exit**
Save the changes before exiting the BIOS settings. Your computer will restart with the new CPU clock speed.
Please note that changing the CPU clock speed can void your warranty and may cause instability or damage to your system if not done properly. It’s important to research your specific CPU model and motherboard before making any adjustments.
FAQs
1. Is it safe to change CPU clock speed in Windows 11?
Yes, it is safe to change CPU clock speed in Windows 11 if you follow the proper steps and understand the potential risks involved.
2. Can changing CPU clock speed improve performance?
Yes, increasing the CPU clock speed can improve performance in certain tasks that require more processing power.
3. Will changing CPU clock speed void my warranty?
Yes, changing the CPU clock speed may void your warranty, as it involves altering hardware settings that are not recommended by manufacturers.
4. Can changing CPU clock speed reduce power consumption?
Yes, decreasing the CPU clock speed can help reduce power consumption and heat output, which may be beneficial for laptops or energy-efficient systems.
5. Are there risks involved in changing CPU clock speed?
Yes, there are risks involved in changing CPU clock speed, such as system instability, overheating, and potential damage to hardware components.
6. Do I need third-party software to change CPU clock speed?
No, you can change CPU clock speed by accessing BIOS settings, although third-party software may offer more flexibility and control over the process.
7. What factors should I consider before changing CPU clock speed?
Before changing CPU clock speed, consider your computer’s cooling capabilities, power supply, and compatibility with the chosen clock speed.
8. Can I revert to the original CPU clock speed after changing it?
Yes, you can revert to the original CPU clock speed by resetting BIOS settings to default or reversing the changes you made.
9. Should I overclock or underclock my CPU?
Whether to overclock or underclock your CPU depends on your specific needs, such as performance optimization or power saving.
10. Can changing CPU clock speed damage my hardware?
Yes, changing CPU clock speed without proper knowledge or precautions can potentially damage hardware components and void warranties.
11. How often should I monitor CPU temperature after changing clock speed?
It’s recommended to monitor CPU temperature regularly after changing clock speed to ensure that the system is running within safe limits.
12. Are there alternative methods to change CPU clock speed in Windows 11?
Yes, besides accessing BIOS settings, you can use third-party software tools like Intel XTU or AMD Ryzen Master to adjust CPU clock speed.