How to change colour of keyboard on samsung?

Are you tired of the plain and standard keyboard color on your Samsung phone? Well, you’re in luck! In this article, we will show you how to change the color of your keyboard on Samsung devices, making it more vibrant and personalized. So, let’s dive in and give your keyboard a fresh new look!
How to change the color of your keyboard on Samsung?
To change the color of your keyboard on Samsung, follow these simple steps:
1. Open the Settings app on your Samsung device.
2. Scroll down and tap on “General Management”.
3. Select “Language and Input”.
4. Tap on “On-screen keyboard”.
5. Choose the keyboard you are currently using (such as Samsung Keyboard or Google Keyboard).
6. Tap on “Appearance and Layouts”.
7. Look for the “Keyboard Theme” option and tap on it.
8. A list of available keyboard themes will appear. Select the one you prefer.
9. Customize further by tapping on “Customize” or “Advanced Options” (if available).
10. Once you are satisfied with your changes, exit the settings, and the new keyboard color will be applied.
That’s it! Now you can enjoy a new and exciting keyboard color on your Samsung device.
FAQs:
1. Can I change the keyboard color on any Samsung phone?
Yes, you can change the keyboard color on most Samsung phones running on Android.
2. Is there a limit to the number of times I can change the keyboard color?
No, you can change the keyboard color as many times as you want. Feel free to switch it up to match your mood or style.
3. Are there any additional keyboard themes I can download?
Yes, you can find additional keyboard themes on the Google Play Store. Simply search for keyboard themes compatible with your Samsung device.
4. Can I use my own image as a keyboard background?
Unfortunately, the option to use custom images as keyboard backgrounds is not available on Samsung phones. You can only choose from pre-installed themes.
5. Will changing the keyboard color drain my battery faster?
No, changing the keyboard color should not significantly impact your battery life. It is merely a visual change.
6. Can I change the keyboard color to match the app I’m using?
Currently, Samsung does not offer the option to automatically change the keyboard color based on the app you are using.
7. Can I change the keyboard color for specific apps only?
No, the keyboard color change will apply system-wide and not specifically to individual apps.
8. What if I don’t like any of the pre-installed keyboard themes?
If you are not satisfied with the available themes, you can try finding third-party keyboard apps on the Google Play Store for a wider selection of colors and styles.
9. Will changing the keyboard color affect the keyboard layout or functionality?
No, changing the keyboard color will not affect the layout or functionality of the keyboard. It is purely a visual change.
10. Can I change the keyboard color on my Samsung tablet as well?
Yes, you can change the keyboard color on Samsung tablets using the same steps outlined for Samsung phones.
11. What other customization options are available for the Samsung keyboard?
Aside from changing the keyboard color, you can modify settings such as keyboard size, layout, sound, and autocorrect preferences.
12. Can I reset the keyboard color to its default setting?
Yes, if you want to revert back to the default keyboard color, you can go back to the keyboard theme settings and select the default theme.
Now that you know how to change the color of your keyboard on Samsung devices, you can make your device truly unique and personalized. Say goodbye to the plain and boring keyboard, and hello to a vibrant and exciting typing experience!