How to change color on msi laptop keyboard?

MSI laptops are known for their powerful hardware and attractive design, and one of the standout features is the customizable keyboard backlight. With an MSI laptop, you can easily change the color of your keyboard backlight to match your style or create a visual aesthetic that suits your preferences. In this article, we will guide you through the steps required to change the color on your MSI laptop keyboard.
Steps to Change Color on MSI Laptop Keyboard
Changing the color of your MSI laptop keyboard is a simple process that can be done using the built-in software called “SteelSeries Engine.”
1. **Download and Install SteelSeries Engine:** Visit the MSI website and download the latest version of the SteelSeries Engine software compatible with your laptop model. Install it on your laptop.
2. **Launch SteelSeries Engine:** Once installed, open the SteelSeries Engine software. You should find it in your list of installed applications or in the system tray.
3. **Navigate to the Keyboard Section:** In the SteelSeries Engine software, locate the section that controls keyboard settings. It is usually labeled as “Keyboard,” “Lighting,” or something similar.
4. **Select the Lighting Mode:** Within the keyboard settings, there should be an option to choose the lighting mode. This may vary depending on your MSI laptop model, but commonly you’ll find options like “Static,” “Breathing,” “Color Shift,” or “Wave.” Select the desired mode.
5. **Customize the Color:** After selecting the lighting mode, you can now customize the color of your keyboard backlight. Click on the color palette or color wheel icon to open the color customization options.
6. **Choose a Color:** In the color customization options, you have the freedom to choose any color that you desire. Either select from the pre-defined colors or create a custom one using the RGB sliders.
7. **Apply the Changes:** Once you have chosen the desired color, click on the “Apply” button or a similarly labeled option to apply the changes to your keyboard backlight.
8. **Enjoy Your New Keyboard Color:** The changes you made should be immediately visible on your keyboard. Enjoy your customized keyboard backlight color!
Frequently Asked Questions:
Q: Can I change the keyboard color to match the game I am playing?
A: Yes, by utilizing the SteelSeries Engine, you can choose a color scheme that matches the theme of the game you are playing.
Q: Can I set different colors for each key on my MSI laptop keyboard?
A: Unfortunately, not all MSI laptop models support per-key RGB lighting. Some models may offer zone lighting instead.
Q: How do I reset the keyboard color to default settings?
A: Open the SteelSeries Engine software, navigate to the keyboard settings, and look for a “Reset” or “Default” button to revert the keyboard color settings to their default configuration.
Q: Can I sync the keyboard color with other MSI peripherals?
A: Yes, if you have other compatible MSI peripherals such as a mouse or headset, you can sync their lighting effects with your keyboard using the SteelSeries Engine software.
Q: Is it possible to create a dynamic lighting effect?
A: Yes, you can choose lighting modes like “Breathing” or “Color Shift” to create dynamic lighting effects on your MSI laptop keyboard.
Q: How many colors can I choose from?
A: The SteelSeries Engine software allows you to choose from a wide range of colors, including various shades and tones.
Q: Will changing the keyboard color affect the laptop’s performance?
A: No, changing the keyboard color has no impact on the laptop’s performance. It is solely a cosmetic customization.
Q: Can I save multiple lighting profiles on my MSI laptop?
A: Yes, the SteelSeries Engine software enables you to create and save multiple lighting profiles, allowing you to switch between them easily.
Q: Why is the keyboard color not changing?
A: Ensure that you have installed the latest version of the SteelSeries Engine software and that it is compatible with your laptop model. If the issue persists, try restarting your laptop.
Q: Can I adjust the intensity of the keyboard backlight?
A: Some MSI laptop models offer the ability to adjust the intensity of the keyboard backlight. Check the keyboard settings in the SteelSeries Engine software for this option.
Q: Is it possible to turn off the keyboard backlight completely?
A: Yes, you can simply turn off the keyboard backlight by selecting the “Off” option or reducing the intensity to the lowest setting in the SteelSeries Engine software.
Q: Can I control the keyboard backlight using MSI Dragon Center?
A: Yes, depending on your MSI laptop model, you can control the keyboard backlight either through the SteelSeries Engine software or the MSI Dragon Center. Check both applications to see which one is available for your specific model.
By following these simple steps, you can effortlessly change the color of your MSI laptop keyboard and add a touch of personalization to your device. Explore the vast array of colors available and find the perfect hue that suits your style!