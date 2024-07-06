MacBook Pro laptops are known for their sleek design and advanced features, including a backlit keyboard. While these keyboards are primarily designed with convenience in mind, many users often wonder if it’s possible to change the color of the keyboard to suit their preferences or create a more personalized look. In this article, we will explore how to change the color on a MacBook Pro keyboard and address some related frequently asked questions.
How to Change Color on MacBook Pro Keyboard?
To change the color on a MacBook Pro keyboard, you will need to use a third-party software called “Unshaky.” Unshaky allows you to customize the colors and effects of the backlighting on your keyboard. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you change the color on your MacBook Pro keyboard:
1. Open your preferred web browser and visit the Unshaky software website.
2. Download the Unshaky software by following the provided instructions for your specific operating system.
3. Once the software is downloaded, open Unshaky on your MacBook Pro.
4. In the Unshaky interface, navigate to the “Keyboard” tab or similar menu option.
5. Look for the color customization settings and select an option that suits your preference.
6. Adjust the color sliders or choose a specific color manually to set your desired keyboard color.
7. After customizing the color, save the changes and exit the Unshaky software.
Congratulations! You have successfully changed the color on your MacBook Pro keyboard using Unshaky.
FAQs:
1. Is it possible to change the keyboard color on a MacBook Pro without third-party software?
No, Apple does not provide built-in options for changing the keyboard color on MacBook Pro laptops. Therefore, third-party software like Unshaky is necessary.
2. Does changing the keyboard color affect the MacBook Pro’s performance or warranty?
No, changing the keyboard color does not impact the performance of your MacBook Pro, nor does it void your warranty. It is solely a cosmetic modification.
3. Are there any other software options to change the keyboard color?
Yes, besides Unshaky, there are other third-party software options available, such as “Flux,” “Macs Fan Control,” and “iStat Menus.” Each software may have different features and customization options.
4. Can I use Unshaky to change the keyboard color on older MacBook models?
Yes, Unshaky can be used to change the keyboard color on various MacBook models, including older ones. However, ensure that your MacBook model is compatible with the software before attempting to change the keyboard color.
5. Is Unshaky a free software?
Yes, Unshaky is available for free, but some advanced features may require a paid upgrade. However, the basic functionality of changing the keyboard color remains free.
6. Will changing the keyboard color reduce battery life?
No, changing the keyboard color using Unshaky or similar software does not have a significant impact on battery life. The backlighting is already a built-in feature that consumes a minimal amount of power.
7. Can I use Unshaky on other Apple devices like iMac or MacBook Air?
No, Unshaky is primarily designed for MacBook Pro keyboards and may not be compatible with other Apple devices. Ensure you check for compatibility before using it on other devices.
8. Does Unshaky offer any other customization options besides color?
Yes, Unshaky may provide additional customization options, such as adjusting the brightness, speed, or behavior of the keyboard backlighting. Explore the software’s interface to access these features.
9. Is Unshaky safe to download and use on my MacBook Pro?
Yes, Unshaky is a reliable and safe software to download and use on your MacBook Pro. However, always ensure you download it from the official website to avoid any potential security risks.
10. Can I revert to the default keyboard color after customizing it with Unshaky?
Yes, you can revert to the default keyboard color by reopening the Unshaky software and selecting the default color option or manually adjusting the sliders back to their original positions.
11. Are there any keyboard color options available within the MacBook Pro’s system settings?
No, Apple’s system settings do not offer built-in keyboard color customization options. That’s why you need to rely on third-party software like Unshaky.
12. Can I create custom keyboard color profiles with Unshaky?
Yes, Unshaky may allow you to create and save custom keyboard color profiles, so you can switch between different color schemes easily. Explore the software’s features to leverage this functionality.