The iPad’s sleek design and intuitive interface have made it a popular choice among users. Whether you’re browsing the web, typing an email, or playing games, the iPad’s keyboard plays a crucial role in your experience. While the default keyboard color might be suitable for most users, some may want to add a touch of personalization by changing the color. In this article, we will explore different methods to change the color on your iPad keyboard.
Method 1: Third-Party Keyboard Apps
If you want to change the color of your iPad keyboard, one way to achieve this is by downloading and using third-party keyboard apps from the App Store. These apps offer a wide range of keyboard customization options, including different colors, themes, and even animated backgrounds.
Method 2: Use Accessibility Settings
Another way to change the color of your iPad keyboard is by using the built-in accessibility settings. Follow the steps below:
- Go to “Settings” on your iPad.
- Select “General” from the menu.
- Tap on “Accessibility.”
- Choose “Display & Text Size.”
- Select “Keyboard.”
- Under the “Active Keyboards” section, tap on “Color Keyboard.”
- Choose a color preset from the list or tap on “Create New Keyboard” to customize your own color.
This method allows you to customize the color of your iPad keyboard within the limitations of the accessibility settings.
How to change color on iPad keyboard?
To change the color on your iPad keyboard:
- Download a third-party keyboard app from the App Store.
- Install and open the app.
- Follow the app’s instructions to enable the custom keyboard.
- Once enabled, go to your iPad’s Settings.
- Select “General” and then “Keyboard.”
- Tap on “Keyboards” and then “Add New Keyboard.”
- From the list of keyboards, select the third-party keyboard app you installed.
- Now, open any app where you can input text (e.g., Messages).
- Tap on the text input field to bring up the keyboard.
- Tap on the globe or smiley icon to switch to the third-party keyboard.
- You can now enjoy your customized keyboard with a different color.
By following these steps, you can easily change the color of your iPad keyboard to suit your preferences using a third-party keyboard app.
FAQs:
1. Can I change the color of the iPad keyboard without downloading third-party apps?
No, the built-in iOS settings do not provide an option to change the color of the default iPad keyboard. Third-party keyboard apps offer more customization options.
2. Are third-party keyboard apps safe to use?
Most keyboard apps available in the App Store are safe to use. However, it is recommended to read user reviews and check the app’s ratings before downloading.
3. Can I change the color of each individual key on the iPad keyboard?
No, the built-in settings and most third-party keyboard apps do not allow you to change the color of each individual key separately.
4. How can I disable the custom keyboard app and revert to the default iPad keyboard?
You can disable the custom keyboard app by going to your iPad’s Settings, selecting “General,” then “Keyboard,” and finally removing the third-party keyboard from the “Keyboards” section.
5. Are there any free third-party keyboard apps available for iPad?
Yes, there are many free third-party keyboard apps available in the App Store. You can explore the App Store and choose the one that best fits your preferences.
6. Can I change the color of the keyboard on older iPad models?
Yes, you can change the color of the keyboard on older iPad models as long as they are compatible with the latest iOS version and support third-party keyboard apps.
7. Can I customize the layout of the keyboard along with its color?
Some third-party keyboard apps also offer layout customization options, allowing you to modify the keyboard’s layout along with the color.
8. How often can I change the color of the iPad keyboard?
You can change the color of the iPad keyboard as frequently as you like. Simply select a new color or theme within the third-party keyboard app, or switch to a different app altogether.
9. Will changing the color of the iPad keyboard affect its performance?
No, changing the color of the iPad keyboard through third-party apps or accessibility settings will not affect its performance. It is purely a cosmetic change.
10. Can I change the color of the iPad keyboard on other iOS devices?
Yes, the methods mentioned in this article can be applied to other iOS devices such as iPhones and iPod Touch.
11. Can I change the color of the iPad keyboard to match the device’s case?
While the built-in settings and most third-party keyboard apps do not offer an exact match to the device’s case color, you can find keyboard colors that complement it.
12. Can I change the color of the iPad keyboard to a gradient?
Yes, some third-party keyboard apps offer gradient color options, allowing you to have a visually striking and dynamic keyboard on your iPad.
Changing the color of your iPad keyboard can add a fun and personalized touch to your device. Whether you opt for a subtle variation or a vibrant hue, there are various methods to achieve the desired customization. Now, go ahead and transform the look of your iPad keyboard to truly make it your own!