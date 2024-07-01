How to change color of keyboard on ASUS laptop?

Asus laptops are known for their innovative designs and customizable features. One highly sought-after customization option is the ability to change the color of the keyboard. By personalizing the colors to match your preferences or gaming setup, you can enhance your overall user experience and make your laptop truly your own. In this article, we will address the question: How to change the color of the keyboard on an Asus laptop?
To change the color of the keyboard on an Asus laptop, you’ll need to follow these steps:
1. Begin by launching the Asus Aura software.
2. Once opened, navigate to the “Settings” tab.
3. From there, select the “Keyboard” option.
4. In the Keyboard section, you can choose from a variety of preset color options or customize your own color profiles.
5. To customize the colors, click on the “+” button next to the profile name and select the desired color for each key.
6. After customizing your profile, ensure it is enabled by clicking the toggle switch located at the top right corner.
7. Finally, click the “Apply” button to save and activate your new keyboard color scheme.
Changing the color of your Asus laptop’s keyboard is a straightforward process with the help of the Asus Aura software. Experiment with different color combinations and effects to find the perfect style that suits your preferences.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I change the keyboard color on all Asus laptops?
Most Asus laptops equipped with an RGB keyboard can have their keyboard colors changed. However, some older or budget models may not have this feature.
2. What is Asus Aura?
Asus Aura is a software application that allows you to customize the RGB lighting on supported Asus devices, including keyboards, motherboards, and graphics cards.
3. Where can I download the Asus Aura software?
The Asus Aura software can be downloaded from the Asus official website. Look for the support section and search for “Asus Aura” to find the correct page.
4. Can I synchronize the keyboard colors with other Asus Aura-compatible devices?
Yes, Asus Aura allows you to synchronize the lighting effects across multiple compatible devices, creating a unified and immersive lighting experience.
5. How many colors can I choose from?
With the Asus Aura software, you can choose from a wide range of colors, including various shades and hues. You can also create your own custom color profiles.
6. Does changing the keyboard color affect the laptop’s performance?
No, changing the keyboard color does not affect the performance of your Asus laptop. It is solely a cosmetic feature designed for personalization.
7. Can I save multiple color profiles?
Yes, Asus Aura allows you to save multiple color profiles. This feature is beneficial for users who want to switch between different color schemes easily.
8. What types of lighting effects are available?
Asus Aura offers different lighting effects, such as breathing, color cycle, static, and more. These effects can bring life to your keyboard and create an immersive experience.
9. Will changing the keyboard color void my laptop’s warranty?
No, changing the keyboard color using the Asus Aura software does not void your laptop’s warranty. It is a supported feature provided by Asus.
10. Are there any limitations when changing the keyboard color?
While changing the keyboard color on an Asus laptop is a straightforward process, some older models may have limited customization options compared to newer models.
11. Can I reset the keyboard color to default settings?
Yes, you can reset the keyboard color to the default settings by selecting the “Default” option in the Asus Aura software.
12. Is it possible to have different colors for different regions of the keyboard?
Yes, Asus Aura allows you to set different colors for specific regions of the keyboard. This feature enables you to create unique lighting patterns and effects that suit your preferences.