How to change color msi keyboard?

MSI keyboards are known for their stunning RGB lighting effects that can enhance your gaming and computing experience. Being able to change the color of your MSI keyboard allows you to personalize it and match it with your preferred theme or mood. If you’re wondering how to change the color of your MSI keyboard, you’ve come to the right place.
To change the color of your MSI keyboard, follow these steps:
1. Install the MSI Dragon Center software by downloading it from MSI’s official website.
2. Launch the Dragon Center application once it is installed.
3. Look for the Mystic Light tab within the Dragon Center.
4. Click on the Mystic Light icon to access the lighting settings.
5. Explore the various lighting options and select the desired color.
6. Customize the keyboard lighting effects and brightness according to your preference.
7. Save your changes and enjoy the newly customized color of your MSI keyboard.
By following these simple steps, you can easily change the color of your MSI keyboard to suit your personal style and preferences.
1. Can I change the color of just a few keys on my MSI keyboard?
Yes, with the Mystic Light software, you can create individual lighting profiles for specific keys or groups of keys to create unique lighting effects.
2. Does changing the keyboard color affect its performance?
No, changing the color of your MSI keyboard does not impact its performance. It is a purely aesthetic feature.
3. Can I synchronize the keyboard color with other MSI products?
Yes, through the Mystic Light software, you can synchronize the lighting effects of your MSI keyboard with other compatible MSI products, such as motherboards, graphics cards, and peripherals.
4. Can I save multiple color profiles for my MSI keyboard?
Yes, you can save multiple color profiles and easily switch between them using the Mystic Light software.
5. Can I create custom lighting effects for my MSI keyboard?
Absolutely! The Mystic Light software offers a variety of customization options, allowing you to create unique lighting effects and patterns for your MSI keyboard.
6. Does MSI offer pre-set lighting effects for their keyboards?
Yes, MSI provides a range of pre-set lighting effects that you can choose from, such as breathing, flashing, and wave effects.
7. Are there any limitations to changing the keyboard color?
While there are no significant limitations, it’s worth noting that some older MSI keyboard models may have fewer lighting customization options compared to the newer ones.
8. Can I control the keyboard’s color without the Dragon Center software?
To fully utilize the lighting customization features of your MSI keyboard, it is recommended to use the Dragon Center software. However, some basic color adjustments can be made directly on the keyboard using the dedicated function keys.
9. Can I separate the keyboard into multiple color zones?
Yes, depending on your MSI keyboard model, you can divide the keyboard into different color zones and customize each zone independently.
10. Can I choose the color manually or is it limited to pre-defined options?
With the Mystic Light software, you have the flexibility to manually select any color you desire using the color wheel.
11. Is there a way to reset the keyboard color to its default settings?
Yes, you can easily reset your MSI keyboard’s color to its default settings through the Mystic Light software or by pressing a dedicated function key combination on your keyboard.
12. Can I change the color of my MSI laptop’s built-in keyboard in the same way?
Yes, many MSI laptops also support the Mystic Light software, allowing you to change the color of the built-in keyboard just like you would with an external MSI keyboard.
Now that you know how to change the color of your MSI keyboard, it’s time to unleash your creativity and give your gaming setup a personalized touch. Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of vibrant colors and stunning lighting effects, all at the tip of your fingers.