How to change cabin air filter 2019 RAM 1500?

The cabin air filter in your 2019 RAM 1500 is responsible for keeping the air inside your vehicle clean and free from pollutants. Over time, the filter can become clogged with dust, dirt, and other debris, which can affect the quality of the air you breathe. Thankfully, changing the cabin air filter is a relatively simple task that you can do yourself. In this article, we will guide you through the process of replacing the cabin air filter in your 2019 RAM 1500.
Step 1: Gather the necessary tools and materials
Before you begin, make sure you have all the required tools and materials. You will need a new cabin air filter, which you can purchase from an auto parts store or online. Additionally, you will need a screwdriver, a pair of gloves, and a clean cloth.
Step 2: Locate the cabin air filter housing
The cabin air filter in a 2019 RAM 1500 is located behind the glove box. Open the glove box and empty its contents. Look for the tabs on both sides of the glove box that secure it in place.
Step 3: Remove the glove box
To remove the glove box, gently push in on the sides of the box to release the tabs. Once the tabs are released, lower the glove box down to access the cabin air filter housing.
Step 4: Open the cabin air filter housing
Locate the cabin air filter housing cover behind the glove box. It is held in place by several screws or clips. Use a screwdriver or your fingers to loosen or remove the screws/clips and carefully lift off the cover.
How to change the cabin air filter?
Step 5: Replace the old cabin air filter
Once the cabin air filter housing is open, you will see the old filter inside. Carefully remove the old filter by pulling it straight out. Take note of the direction in which the filter is installed, as you will need to install the new filter in the same direction.
Step 6: Clean the cabin air filter housing
Before installing the new cabin air filter, it’s a good idea to clean the housing to remove any dust or debris. Use a clean cloth or a vacuum to clean the inside of the housing, ensuring that it is free from any contaminants.
Step 7: Install the new cabin air filter
Take the new cabin air filter and insert it into the housing, making sure it is aligned correctly with the airflow direction. Press the filter firmly into place to ensure a secure fit.
Step 8: Reassemble the cabin air filter housing
Put the cabin air filter housing cover back into place and secure it with the screws or clips. Make sure the cover is securely fastened to prevent any air leakage.
Step 9: Reinstall the glove box
Carefully lift the glove box back into its original position and push in on the sides to engage the tabs. Ensure that the glove box is secure and closes properly.
Step 10: Test the new cabin air filter
Turn on your vehicle’s ventilation system and set it to the highest fan speed. Verify that air is flowing freely and that there are no unusual odors or noises coming from the system.
Congratulations! You have successfully changed the cabin air filter in your 2019 RAM 1500 and can now enjoy cleaner and fresher air while driving.
FAQs:
1. How often should I change the cabin air filter in my 2019 RAM 1500?
Ideally, the cabin air filter should be replaced every 15,000 to 20,000 miles or as recommended by the manufacturer.
2. Can I clean and reuse the cabin air filter?
Cabin air filters are typically not designed to be cleaned and reused. It is recommended to replace the filter instead.
3. What happens if I don’t change the cabin air filter?
If you neglect to change the cabin air filter, it can become clogged and reduce the airflow into your vehicle’s cabin. This may result in decreased air quality, increased allergens, and unpleasant odors.
4. How much does a cabin air filter for a 2019 RAM 1500 cost?
The cost of a cabin air filter can vary depending on the brand and quality. On average, the price ranges from $10 to $30.
5. Can I install a different brand of cabin air filter?
Yes, you can install a cabin air filter from a different brand as long as it is compatible with the 2019 RAM 1500.