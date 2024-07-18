How to change brightness on second monitor Windows 10?

If you have a dual monitor setup and want to adjust the brightness of your second monitor in Windows 10, you might be wondering how to do it. While Windows 10 doesn’t offer a built-in option to individually adjust the brightness of each monitor, there are several workarounds you can use to achieve this. In this article, we will explore different methods that will allow you to change the brightness specifically on your second monitor.
The Simplest Method: Using the Monitor Buttons
The easiest way to change the brightness on your second monitor is by using the buttons located on the monitor itself. Most monitors have dedicated buttons or a joystick that can be used to navigate through the on-screen display menu (OSD). By accessing the OSD, you can locate the brightness control and make the desired adjustments directly on your second monitor.
Using Third-Party Software:
If you prefer a software-based solution, you can rely on third-party applications to adjust the brightness of your second monitor. Here are a couple of popular options:
1. ClickMonitorDDC:
ClickMonitorDDC is a free and lightweight software that allows you to control the brightness and other settings of your monitors. After installing this program, you can individually adjust the brightness of each monitor, including your second monitor.
2. Actual Multiple Monitors:
Actual Multiple Monitors is a powerful multi-monitor software that offers various customization options. It includes a monitor control panel that enables you to adjust the brightness of each monitor independently, including your second monitor.
Related FAQs:
1. Can I adjust the brightness of each monitor separately in Windows 10 without using third-party software?
No, Windows 10 doesn’t provide a built-in solution to adjust the brightness of individual monitors without the help of third-party software.
2. Are there any other software options available for changing the brightness of second monitors?
Yes, several alternatives like DimScreen, Display Tuner, and Monitorian also offer the ability to adjust the brightness of second monitors in Windows 10.
3. Can I adjust the brightness of my second monitor if it is connected via HDMI?
Yes, the method you use to connect your second monitor (HDMI, DVI, DisplayPort, etc.) does not affect your ability to adjust its brightness.
4. Will changing the brightness on my second monitor affect my primary monitor?
No, adjusting the brightness on your second monitor will not impact the brightness settings of your primary monitor.
5. Is it possible to set different brightness levels for each monitor in a dual monitor setup?
Yes, with the help of third-party software as mentioned earlier, you can set individual brightness levels for each monitor in a dual monitor setup.
6. Can I adjust the brightness of my second monitor using Windows 10’s built-in Display Settings?
No, the built-in Display Settings in Windows 10 only allow you to adjust the brightness of your primary monitor.
7. Do I need administrator privileges to use third-party software for adjusting monitor brightness?
Typically, administrator privileges are not required to use third-party software for adjusting monitor brightness.
8. Are there any-specific hardware requirements to adjust the brightness of my second monitor in Windows 10?
No, as long as your second monitor is recognized by Windows 10 and correctly connected to your computer, you should be able to adjust its brightness.
9. Can I adjust the brightness of my second monitor from the Windows system tray?
No, the Windows system tray does not provide native options to adjust the brightness of individual monitors.
10. Will the brightness settings on my second monitor persist after restarting my computer?
It depends on the software you are using. While some third-party applications save your brightness settings, others may require you to readjust the brightness after a reboot.
11. Can I adjust the brightness of my second monitor on a laptop?
Yes, if your laptop supports an external second monitor, you can adjust its brightness using the methods described in this article.
12. Does changing the brightness of my second monitor affect its performance or lifespan?
No, adjusting the brightness of your second monitor will not impact its performance or lifespan. It is a safe and commonly used practice to enhance visual comfort.