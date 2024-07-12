How to Change Brightness on Second Monitor Mac?
If you are using a second monitor with your Mac, you may have noticed that changing the brightness settings for the second monitor isn’t as straightforward as it is for the primary display. However, there are a few methods you can try to adjust the brightness on your second monitor. In this article, we will walk you through these methods and provide step-by-step instructions to help you easily change the brightness on your second monitor connected to your Mac.
Step 1: Use the Built-in Display Controls
When it comes to changing the brightness on your second monitor, the first method you can try is using the built-in display controls. Many modern monitors have physical buttons or dials that allow you to adjust settings such as brightness, contrast, and color. Locate these controls on your second monitor and look for a button or dial specifically labeled for adjusting brightness. Use it to increase or decrease the brightness to your desired level.
Step 2: Use the macOS System Preferences
If your second monitor doesn’t have built-in display controls or you prefer to adjust the brightness through software settings, you can use the System Preferences on your Mac to achieve this.
1. Connect your second monitor to your Mac and make sure it is recognized.
2. Click on the Apple menu in the top-left corner of your screen and select “System Preferences.”
3. In the System Preferences window, click on the “Displays” icon.
4. You will see two tabs: “Display” and “Arrangement.” Click on the “Display” tab.
5. On the Display tab, you will see a dropdown menu labeled “Select a display.” Click on it and choose your second monitor from the list.
6. Now, you will see a slider labeled “Brightness.” Adjust the slider to increase or decrease the brightness of your second monitor according to your preference.
Step 3: Use Third-Party Apps
If the previous methods do not provide satisfactory results or you prefer more advanced control and customization options, you can try using third-party apps designed for adjusting monitor settings on macOS. Here are a few popular options:
1. MonitorControl: This open-source app allows you to control the brightness, contrast, and volume of external monitors connected to your Mac.
2. Lunar: Lunar is a premium app that provides extensive control over external monitors, including the ability to manage brightness, color temperature, and more.
3. MonitorControl: This app provides similar functionality to MonitorControl and offers additional features such as keyboard shortcuts for adjusting brightness and volume.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I adjust the brightness on a second monitor that isn’t recognized by my Mac?
No, macOS requires the monitor to be recognized before you can adjust its settings. Make sure the connection between the monitor and your Mac is secure and try reconnecting if necessary.
2. Why are the brightness controls not available for my second monitor in System Preferences?
This issue can occur if the second monitor does not support Control via DDC (Display Data Channel). In such cases, using third-party apps is your best option.
3. Can I sync the brightness settings between my primary and second monitor?
Unfortunately, macOS does not provide native support for syncing brightness settings between multiple monitors. You will need to adjust the brightness separately for each monitor.
4. Why can’t I find the Display tab in System Preferences?
If you cannot see the Display tab in System Preferences, it is likely because your second monitor is not recognized. Make sure the connection is secure and your monitor is powered on.
5. Can I adjust the brightness on my second monitor using keyboard shortcuts?
Native macOS keyboard shortcuts for brightness control typically only affect the primary display. However, some third-party apps like MonitorControl allow you to set up custom keyboard shortcuts for adjusting the brightness of external monitors.
6. Are there any limitations to using third-party apps for adjusting brightness?
While third-party apps provide enhanced control over brightness settings, they may not be compatible with all monitor models. Make sure to check the app’s compatibility and features before installing.
7. Can I change the brightness of my second monitor using the Touch Bar?
As of now, the Touch Bar on MacBook Pro models primarily controls the brightness of the primary display. However, you can use the Control Strip on the Touch Bar to access System Preferences and adjust the brightness for the second monitor.
8. Will changing the brightness on my second monitor affect the primary display?
No, adjusting the brightness on your second monitor will not impact the brightness setting on your primary display.
9. Are there any alternative methods for adjusting the brightness on my second monitor?
Yes, some monitors offer software or mobile apps that allow you to control their settings, including brightness, through your Mac or smartphone.
10. How can I reset the brightness settings on my second monitor?
To reset the brightness settings on your second monitor, use the built-in display controls or revert to the default settings in the third-party app you are using.
11. Can I adjust the brightness of my second monitor using the macOS Terminal?
While it is technically possible to adjust the brightness using command-line tools, it requires advanced knowledge and might not be a user-friendly method for most users.
12. Why is my second monitor’s brightness automatically changing?
If your second monitor’s brightness automatically changes, it could be due to various factors such as display settings, power-saving features, or third-party apps with dynamic brightness adjustments. Check your system preferences and monitor settings to troubleshoot this issue further.