How to change brightness on external monitor Windows 10?

Are you struggling with adjusting the brightness on your external monitor while using Windows 10? Don’t worry, you’re not alone. Many users find it challenging to modify the brightness settings specifically for their external monitor. In this article, we will guide you step-by-step on how to change the brightness on your external monitor in Windows 10, making your viewing experience more comfortable and enjoyable.
Step 1: Locate the Brightness Controls
To change the brightness on your external monitor, you need to identify the appropriate controls on the monitor itself. Typically, most monitors feature dedicated buttons or a menu system to adjust the brightness. These buttons are usually located on the front or side of the monitor, while the menu system can be accessed through an on-screen display (OSD) menu button.
Step 2: Access the OSD Menu
If your external monitor has an OSD menu, press the OSD or Menu button to access it. The OSD menu provides various settings to customize your monitor, including brightness, contrast, color, and more.
Step 3: Navigate to the Brightness Option
Within the OSD menu, navigate through the options using the monitor’s navigation buttons (such as arrow keys or a joystick) until you find the brightness setting. The option could be labeled “Brightness,” “Brightness/Contrast,” or something similar, depending on the monitor’s manufacturer and model.
How to change the brightness using the OSD menu?
Adjust the brightness level by selecting the brightness option using the monitor’s navigation buttons, and then increase or decrease the brightness value accordingly. Once satisfied with the new brightness setting, save the changes and exit the OSD menu.
Step 4: Using Windows 10 Settings
In addition to the monitor’s built-in controls, Windows 10 provides an alternative method to change the brightness settings on your external monitor. Here is how to do it:
How to change the brightness using Windows 10?
1. Right-click on the desktop and select “Display settings” from the context menu.
2. In the Display settings, scroll down to find the “Brightness and color” section.
3. Adjust the brightness slider according to your preference. Moving the slider to the right increases brightness, while moving it to the left decreases brightness.
4. Once you have achieved the desired brightness level, close the settings window. The changes will be applied instantly.
12 Related or Similar FAQs:
1. Why can’t I adjust the brightness on my external monitor?
Ensure that your external monitor supports brightness adjustment or check for any software or driver issues.
2. Why is my external monitor too bright?
You might need to decrease the brightness level using either the monitor’s controls or Windows 10 settings.
3. Can I adjust the brightness individually for each monitor?
Yes, Windows 10 allows you to adjust the brightness settings individually for each connected monitor.
4. Are the steps to change brightness the same for all monitor models?
While the general process is similar, the specific steps may vary depending on the monitor’s manufacturer and model.
5. Can I assign a hotkey to adjust the brightness on my external monitor?
Yes, you can assign a hotkey by using third-party software or utilities, providing quick access to adjust brightness.
6. Why does changing brightness on Windows 10 not affect my external monitor?
Ensure that you have selected the correct monitor in the Display settings. Also, check if the monitor is properly connected.
7. Can I adjust the brightness of my laptop’s built-in screen and external monitor simultaneously?
Yes, Windows 10 allows you to adjust the brightness independently for each connected display.
8. Why is my external monitor dim after connecting it to Windows 10?
Check the monitor’s brightness settings and adjust it accordingly. Also, verify that the cables are securely connected.
9. Can I change the brightness using the graphics card settings?
Some graphics card software provides additional settings to adjust the brightness, but it may not be available for all systems.
10. Why is the brightness control inactive or grayed out in Windows 10?
You may encounter this issue if your monitor does not support DDC/CI (Display Data Channel/Command Interface) or if the appropriate drivers are not installed.
11. Why is my external monitor too bright even after adjusting the brightness?
Some monitors have a backlight bleeding issue, causing the brightness to appear uneven or excessive in certain areas of the screen.
12. Can I save different brightness profiles for my external monitor?
While Windows 10 does not offer built-in functionality for saving brightness profiles, there are third-party applications available that can assist in creating and managing different profiles.