How to change brightness of keyboard on mac?

Have you ever wanted to adjust the brightness of your keyboard on your Mac but couldn’t figure out how to do it? You’re not alone! Many Mac users are unaware of this feature or simply don’t know how to access it. In this article, we will guide you step-by-step on how to change the brightness of the keyboard on your Mac, and provide answers to some frequently asked questions related to this topic.
Adjusting Keyboard Brightness on Mac
If your Mac has a backlit keyboard, changing its brightness can enhance your typing experience in dimly lit environments or simply add some visual flair. Follow the simple steps below to adjust the brightness of your Mac’s keyboard:
1. Start by clicking on the “Apple” menu located at the top-left corner of your screen.
2. From the drop-down menu, select “System Preferences.”
3. In the System Preferences window, click on “Keyboard.”
4. You will now see a submenu. Click on the “Keyboard” tab.
5. Locate the “Adjust keyboard brightness in low light” option and use the slider to adjust the brightness according to your preference. Sliding it to the right will increase the brightness, while sliding it to the left will decrease it.
That’s it! You have successfully changed the brightness of your keyboard on a Mac. Now, let’s address some frequently asked questions related to this topic.
1. How do I turn off the backlight on my Mac keyboard?
To turn off the backlight on your Mac keyboard, simply set the brightness to the minimum level using the slider mentioned earlier.
2. Does changing the keyboard brightness affect battery life?
Yes, brighter keyboard backlighting can consume more battery power. If you want to save battery life, it is recommended to adjust the keyboard brightness to a lower level.
3. Why doesn’t my Mac have a backlit keyboard?
Not all Mac models have backlit keyboards. The availability of this feature depends on the specific model and its release year, so make sure to check whether your Mac supports keyboard backlighting.
4. Can I change the keyboard brightness using shortcuts?
By default, Mac doesn’t provide keyboard shortcuts to adjust the keyboard brightness. However, you can use third-party applications or remap existing keys to control the brightness if desired.
5. My keyboard brightness setting is missing. What should I do?
If the keyboard brightness setting is not available in the Keyboard preferences, it may indicate that your Mac model does not support this feature. Refer to your Mac’s documentation to check if it includes a backlit keyboard.
6. Can I set my Mac’s keyboard brightness to automatically adjust based on ambient light?
Yes, certain Mac models designed with an ambient light sensor can automatically adjust the keyboard brightness based on the lighting conditions in your environment. Ensure that the “Adjust keyboard brightness in low light” option is enabled in the Keyboard preferences.
7. Can I change the color of my Mac keyboard backlight?
No, the color of the backlit keyboard on a Mac is not customizable. It typically emits a white or off-white backlight.
8. Does the keyboard brightness affect the screen brightness?
No, the keyboard brightness and the screen brightness settings are separate and do not affect each other.
9. Are there any keyboard brightness options for external keyboards connected to a Mac?
If you’re using an external keyboard with your Mac, the keyboard brightness can be adjusted using the dedicated controls provided by the keyboard manufacturer, if available. Mac’s system preferences won’t affect the brightness of external keyboards.
10. How do I know if my Mac keyboard is backlit?
Look for symbols on the function keys (F1-F12) of your Mac keyboard. If there are icons depicting a sun or a light bulb, it indicates that your keyboard has backlighting.
11. Can I adjust the brightness of the keyboard backlight using Terminal?
No, the keyboard brightness cannot be adjusted using Terminal commands. It can only be controlled through the System Preferences menu.
12. Can I change the keyboard brightness on a MacBook without accessing System Preferences?
Yes, on MacBook models equipped with a Touch Bar, you can change the brightness of the keyboard by tapping on the “Brightness” button on the Touch Bar and adjusting it to your desired level.
Now that you’re equipped with the knowledge of how to change the brightness of your Mac’s keyboard, make the necessary adjustments to enjoy a personalized and comfortable typing experience.