**How to change boot order on ASUS laptop?**
Changing the boot order on your ASUS laptop allows you to prioritize the sequence in which your computer searches for an operating system to load during startup. This can be useful if you want to boot from a USB drive, DVD, or another device instead of the default boot option. Follow the steps below to easily change the boot order on your ASUS laptop:
1. **Power on your ASUS laptop** by pressing the power button.
2. **Continuously press the BIOS key** as your laptop boots up. The BIOS key can vary depending on your ASUS laptop model, but common ones include F2, F8, F10, or Delete. If you’re unsure which key to press, consult your laptop’s manual or check the ASUS support website for the correct key.
3. **Once you’ve entered the BIOS settings**, use the arrow keys to navigate to the “Boot” tab, “Boot Options,” or a similar category.
4. **Locate the “Boot Order” or “Boot Priority” option**. This is where you can change the sequence in which your computer looks for a bootable operating system.
5. **Highlight the current first boot device** (usually labeled as “1st Boot Device” or similar) and press Enter.
6. **Select the desired device** from the list that appears. You can choose to boot from a USB drive, CD/DVD drive, external hard drive, or other connected devices.
7. **Press the + or – key** to move the selected device to the top or bottom of the boot order list, respectively.
8. **Repeat steps 5-7** for any additional devices you want to prioritize in the boot order.
9. **Once you’ve arranged the boot order as desired**, save your changes and exit the BIOS settings. Look for an option like “Save & Exit” or “Exit and Save Changes.”
10. **Confirm your choice** to save changes and exit the BIOS. Your laptop will then restart.
11. **Allow your laptop to boot up** and it will now search for the operating system in the order you specified.
Related FAQs:
1. Can I change the boot order on any ASUS laptop?
Yes, you can change the boot order on any ASUS laptop as long as you have access to the BIOS settings.
2. What should I do if I don’t know the BIOS key for my ASUS laptop?
Refer to your laptop’s manual or visit the ASUS support website to find the correct BIOS key for your specific model.
3. How can I boot from a USB drive on my ASUS laptop?
Change the boot order as described above and select the USB drive as the first boot device.
4. Is it possible to change the boot order temporarily without modifying the permanent settings?
Yes, many ASUS laptops allow you to access a boot menu by pressing a designated key (such as F8 or F12) during startup. This allows you to choose a temporary boot device without changing the permanent boot order.
5. Will changing the boot order affect my files or operating system?
No, changing the boot order does not affect your files or operating system. It only determines the order in which the computer searches for a bootable device.
6. Can I set multiple devices as the first boot device?
No, you can only select one device as the first boot device. The computer will move on to the second boot device if the first one fails.
7. Why would I need to change the boot order on my ASUS laptop?
You may need to change the boot order to boot from a different device, such as when installing a new operating system or running diagnostics from a USB drive.
8. How can I reset the boot order to its default settings?
In the BIOS settings, there is usually an option to restore the boot order to its default settings. This option may be labeled as “Load Defaults” or “Reset to Default.”
9. Can I boot from a network device on my ASUS laptop?
Some ASUS laptops support network booting, allowing you to boot from a server on your network. However, this may require additional configuration and is not supported on all models.
10. Will changing the boot order improve my laptop’s performance?
Changing the boot order will not directly enhance your laptop’s performance. It is solely used to determine the device from which the operating system is loaded during startup.
11. How often should I change the boot order on my ASUS laptop?
You typically only need to change the boot order when you want to boot from a different device. Once you’ve set it to your desired configuration, you usually won’t need to change it frequently.
12. What if my changes to the boot order are not being saved?
Make sure to select the “Save & Exit” or similar option to save your changes before exiting the BIOS settings. If your changes are still not being saved, consult the ASUS support website or contact their customer support for assistance.