How to Change Battery in RAM Key Fob
Changing the battery in a RAM key fob is a simple process that can be done at home with minimal tools. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to change the battery in your RAM key fob:
1. Start by locating the small notch on the side of your RAM key fob. Use a flathead screwdriver or a coin to gently pry open the key fob. Be careful not to damage the key fob or hurt yourself in the process.
2. Once you have opened the key fob, you will see the old battery inside. Carefully remove the old battery and dispose of it properly.
3. Take the new battery and insert it into the battery compartment, ensuring that the positive side (+) is facing up.
4. Close the key fob by aligning the two pieces and pressing them together until you hear a click. Make sure it is securely closed to prevent the battery from falling out.
5. Test the key fob to ensure that the new battery is working properly. If the key fob is not functioning, double-check the battery placement and try again.
FAQs on Changing Battery in RAM Key Fob:
1. Can I use any type of battery for my RAM key fob?
Yes, you can use any compatible battery for your RAM key fob. However, it is recommended to use the same type and size of battery that came with the key fob originally.
2. How often should I change the battery in my RAM key fob?
It is recommended to change the battery in your RAM key fob every 1-2 years, depending on usage.
3. What type of battery does a RAM key fob use?
RAM key fobs typically use CR2032 lithium coin cell batteries.
4. Can I replace the battery in my RAM key fob myself?
Yes, you can replace the battery in your RAM key fob yourself with the right tools and a new battery.
5. Do I need to reprogram my RAM key fob after replacing the battery?
No, replacing the battery in your RAM key fob does not require reprogramming. Simply changing the battery should restore functionality.
6. How do I know if the battery in my RAM key fob is low?
You may notice decreased range or responsiveness when using the key fob, indicating a low battery.
7. Can I use a rechargeable battery in my RAM key fob?
It is not recommended to use rechargeable batteries in your RAM key fob, as they may not provide the same level of power and longevity as non-rechargeable ones.
8. What should I do if my RAM key fob still doesn’t work after changing the battery?
If your key fob is still not functioning after changing the battery, try reinserting the battery or replacing it with a new one.
9. Can I get my RAM key fob battery replaced at a dealership?
Yes, you can visit a dealership to have the battery replaced in your RAM key fob, but it may be more cost-effective to do it yourself.
10. How can I preserve the battery life of my RAM key fob?
To extend the battery life of your RAM key fob, avoid exposing it to extreme temperatures and keep it away from water or moisture.
11. What should I do with the old battery from my RAM key fob?
Dispose of the old battery properly by recycling it at a designated battery recycling facility or following your local regulations for battery disposal.
12. Can I use a different brand of battery in my RAM key fob?
While it is best to use the same brand and type of battery recommended for your RAM key fob, you can use a different brand as long as it is compatible in size and voltage.