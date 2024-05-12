How to change battery in ASUS laptop?

If you have an ASUS laptop and notice that the battery is no longer holding a charge or performing as it used to, it might be time to change the battery. Replacing a laptop battery is often a simple process that you can do yourself. In this article, we will guide you through the step-by-step process of changing the battery in an ASUS laptop.
Step 1: Preparation
Before you begin, make sure you have a replacement battery that is compatible with your ASUS laptop model. You can typically find the compatible battery by searching for your laptop model on the ASUS website or referring to the laptop’s user manual.
Step 2: Power Off
Ensure that your ASUS laptop is turned off and unplugged from any power source.
Step 3: Access the Battery
The battery compartment of an ASUS laptop is typically located on the bottom of the laptop. Flip your laptop over and look for a battery release latch or switch. Some models may require you to remove a small panel to access the battery. Refer to your user manual if you’re having trouble locating the battery compartment.
**Step 4: Remove the Old Battery**
Once the battery compartment is accessible, locate the release latch or switch. Slide or press the latch to release the old battery. Carefully lift the battery out of the compartment, making sure not to damage any connectors.
Step 5: Insert the New Battery
Take your new battery and align it with the battery compartment. Gently push it into place until you hear a click, indicating that it is securely connected. Ensure that the connectors on the new battery match up with the corresponding connectors in the compartment.
Step 6: Close the Battery Compartment
Put back any panels or covers that you removed to access the battery compartment. Ensure that they are securely in place.
Step 7: Power On
Plug in your ASUS laptop and turn it on. If the new battery is installed correctly, your laptop should power on without any issues.
Step 8: Calibrate the Battery (Optional)
In some cases, it might be beneficial to calibrate the new battery. To do this, allow your laptop to fully charge and then fully discharge the battery a few times. This helps improve the battery’s performance and accuracy of the charge estimation.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. How long does an ASUS laptop battery last?
The lifespan of an ASUS laptop battery depends on various factors, including usage patterns and battery quality. On average, a laptop battery can last for 2 to 4 years.
2. Can I use a non-ASUS battery on my ASUS laptop?
While it is generally recommended to use genuine ASUS batteries, you can use compatible, third-party batteries as long as they are designed for your specific laptop model.
3. How can I check the health of my ASUS laptop battery?
ASUS laptops often come with built-in battery health checking software. You can also use third-party battery monitoring tools to assess the health of your laptop battery.
4. How do I find the model number of my ASUS laptop?
You can usually find the model number on the bottom of your laptop or under the battery compartment. It may also be displayed in the system information or BIOS settings of your laptop.
5. Do I need to fully drain the battery before replacing it?
No, it is not necessary to fully drain the battery before replacing it. However, it’s always a good idea to power off your laptop and unplug it before performing any battery replacements.
6. Can I recycle my old laptop battery?
Yes, it is highly recommended to recycle old laptop batteries. Many electronic retailers and recycling centers offer battery recycling programs.
7. How much does a replacement ASUS laptop battery cost?
The cost of a replacement ASUS laptop battery can vary depending on the model and capacity. Typically, prices range from $30 to $100.
8. Does replacing the battery void my laptop’s warranty?
Replacing the battery on your own does not generally void the laptop’s warranty. However, if any damage occurs during the replacement process, it may not be covered by the warranty.
9. Can I change the battery of a sealed ASUS laptop?
If your ASUS laptop has a sealed battery, it may require professional assistance to replace. It is best to consult ASUS customer support or authorized service centers in such cases.
10. Should I remove the battery if I always use my laptop plugged in?
If you use your laptop plugged in most of the time, it is recommended to remove the battery to prevent unnecessary wear and tear. However, remember to charge and discharge the battery occasionally to maintain its health.
11. Why is my new ASUS laptop battery not charging?
There may be various reasons why a new battery is not charging, such as compatibility issues or a faulty charging port. Try reconnecting the battery or consult ASUS customer support for further assistance.
12. Can I replace the battery of my ASUS laptop if I have no technical experience?
Yes, replacing a laptop battery is generally a straightforward process that does not require much technical knowledge. However, if you are uncertain or uncomfortable, it is best to seek professional help.