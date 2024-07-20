How to change backlit keyboard color hp?

A backlit keyboard not only adds a touch of style to your laptop but also enhances your typing experience, especially in dimly lit environments. HP laptops offer the convenience of customizable backlit keyboards that allow you to switch between different colors. If you’re wondering how to change the backlit keyboard color on your HP laptop, you’re in the right place. In this article, we will guide you through the process step by step.
Step 1: Determine Compatibility
Before diving into the color customization process, you need to ensure that your HP laptop model supports backlit keyboard customization. Not all HP laptops come with this feature, so it’s essential to check your laptop’s specifications or the manufacturer’s website to confirm compatibility.
Step 2: Access the HP System Event Utility
To change the backlit keyboard color on an HP laptop, you will need to access the HP System Event Utility. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Press the “Windows” key on your keyboard to open the Start menu.
2. Type “HP” and select “HP System Event Utility” from the search results.
3. Click on the application to open it.
Step 3: Navigate to Keyboard Backlight Settings
Once you have the HP System Event Utility open, follow these steps to navigate to the keyboard backlight settings:
1. In the HP System Event Utility, click on the “Action” tab located at the top of the window.
2. From the dropdown menu, select “Keyboard Backlight.”
3. You will now see various options for customizing your backlit keyboard color.
Step 4: Change the Backlight Color
Now that you have accessed the keyboard backlight settings, it’s time to change the color to your desired preference. Follow these steps:
1. Select the “Keyboard Lighting” option.
2. Choose the desired color for your backlit keyboard from the available options.
3. You may also have the option to adjust the brightness level of the backlight.
How do I enable the backlit keyboard on my HP laptop?
To enable the backlit keyboard on an HP laptop, press the “F5” key (or the key with the keyboard icon) repeatedly until the backlight turns on.
Can I change the keyboard color to a custom color?
No, most HP laptops offer a limited range of preset colors to choose from, and you cannot customize it to a custom color of your choice.
Why is the backlit keyboard not working?
If your backlit keyboard is not working, ensure that your laptop model supports keyboard backlighting. Additionally, check the HP System Event Utility to make sure the backlight settings are enabled.
Can I change the keyboard color on an older HP laptop?
Possibly. Keyboard backlight customization depends on the specific model of the HP laptop. Some older models may not have this feature available.
How do I turn off the backlit keyboard?
To turn off the backlit keyboard on an HP laptop, press the “F5” key (or the key with the keyboard icon) repeatedly until the backlight turns off.
Can I change the keyboard color without accessing the HP System Event Utility?
No, the HP System Event Utility is necessary to access the keyboard backlight settings and change the color.
Can I change the keyboard color on an HP desktop computer?
No, this article specifically addresses how to change the backlit keyboard color on HP laptops. Desktop computers usually do not come equipped with backlit keyboards.
How many different backlight colors can I choose from?
The number of available backlight colors varies depending on your specific HP laptop model. Most models offer a range of around 2 to 4 colors.
Does changing the backlit keyboard color affect battery life?
Yes, using the backlit keyboard drains a small amount of extra power from your laptop’s battery. However, the impact on battery life is generally minimal.
What should I do if the keyboard backlight settings are not available in the Action tab?
If you cannot find the keyboard backlight settings in the HP System Event Utility’s Action tab, it means that your HP laptop model does not support this feature.
Now that you know how to change the backlit keyboard color on your HP laptop, you can personalize your device’s appearance to suit your preferences. Enjoy typing in style!