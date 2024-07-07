**How to change background on Mac laptop?**
Changing the background on your Mac laptop is a simple and straightforward process that allows you to personalize your device and make it reflect your style and preferences. Whether you want to use a pre-installed background or set your own custom picture, follow the step-by-step guide below to change the background on your Mac laptop.
1. Start by clicking on the “Apple” logo located on the top left corner of your screen.
2. From the drop-down menu, select “System Preferences.”
3. In the System Preferences window, find and click on the “Desktop & Screen Saver” option.
4. A new window will appear with various customization options. To change the background, click on the “Desktop” tab at the top.
5. You will see a list of pre-installed background options on the left side of the window. Choose one that suits your taste by simply selecting it.
6. If you prefer to use your own picture as the background, click on the “+” button located below the list of pre-installed options.
7. Locate and select the image file you wish to use as your background, then click “Choose.”
8. The selected image will now be set as your new background.
9. To adjust the positioning of the background image, use the available options below the background list. You can choose to fit the image to the screen, fill the screen, or center it.
10. Additionally, you can set different backgrounds for each display connected to your Mac laptop. Simply select the monitor from the list on the left and follow the same steps described above.
11. If you want to revert to the default backgrounds provided by Apple, click on the “Default” button at the bottom of the background list.
12. To remove a custom background, select it from the list and click on the “-” button below the list.
Changing the background on your Mac laptop is as easy as that! Now you can enjoy a personalized look every time you open your laptop.
FAQs:
1. How can I choose a different background for each desktop space on my Mac?
To choose a different background for each desktop space, navigate to “System Preferences” > “Mission Control” and check the box next to “Displays have separate Spaces.” After that, you can use the steps provided above to set custom backgrounds for each desktop space.
2. Can I use an image from the internet as my background?
Yes, you can use an image from the internet. Simply save the image to your Mac and follow the steps described above to set it as your background.
3. What image file formats are supported for Mac backgrounds?
Mac supports various image file formats, including JPEG, PNG, TIFF, and GIF.
4. How can I change the background to a solid color?
To change the background to a solid color, choose a pre-installed background that is a solid color or use an image editor to create a single-colored image, save it, and then set it as your background using the steps provided above.
5. Can I use my own personal photos as backgrounds?
Absolutely! You can use your own personal photos stored on your Mac or an external device as your background by following the steps mentioned earlier.
6. How can I change the background on a dual-monitor setup?
To change the background on a dual-monitor setup, simply select the desired monitor from the list on the left side of the “Desktop & Screen Saver” window, and then follow the same steps as mentioned earlier.
7. Is it possible to schedule background changes on my Mac?
Unfortunately, the built-in Mac settings do not provide an option to schedule background changes. However, there are third-party applications available on the App Store that allow you to schedule background changes.
8. Can I use animated GIFs as backgrounds on my Mac?
Yes, you can use animated GIFs as backgrounds on your Mac by selecting the GIF file and following the steps mentioned earlier.
9. Can I change the login screen background on my Mac?
Yes, you can change the login screen background on your Mac by using third-party applications like “Loginox” or “Onyx.”
10. How do I access the pre-installed backgrounds folder on my Mac?
To access the pre-installed backgrounds folder on your Mac, open Finder, select “Go” from the menu bar, and then choose “Go to Folder.” Type “/Library/Desktop Pictures” into the text box, and you will be directed to the folder containing the pre-installed backgrounds.
11. Will changing my background affect my Mac’s performance?
Changing your background should not have a significant impact on your Mac’s performance. However, using high-resolution images or animated backgrounds may consume more system resources.
12. Why isn’t my new background appearing?
If your new background isn’t appearing, ensure that the image file you selected is saved in a supported format and that you followed the steps correctly. Additionally, check for any restrictions or permissions that your Mac might have set for certain folders or files.