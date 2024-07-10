How to change background of Samsung keyboard?

If you’re tired of the default look of your Samsung keyboard and want to add some personalization, changing the background can be a great way to achieve that. Fortunately, Samsung offers a built-in feature that allows you to customize the background of your keyboard. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to change the background of Samsung keyboard.
Step-by-Step Guide to Changing the Background of Samsung Keyboard
Changing the background of your Samsung keyboard is a simple process that can be completed in just a few steps:
Step 1: Open the Settings app on your Samsung device.
Step 2: Scroll down and tap on “General Management.”
Step 3: Select “Language and Input.”
Step 4: Tap on “On-screen keyboard.”
Step 5: Then, choose “Samsung Keyboard.”
Step 6: Select “Keyboard layout and feedback.”
Step 7: Tap on “Keyboard background.”
Step 8: You will be presented with different options for the keyboard background. Choose the one you prefer.
Step 9: If you want to use your own image as the background, select “Image” and follow the prompts to choose the image from your gallery.
Step 10: Preview the chosen background and adjust if necessary.
Step 11: Tap on “Apply” to set the new background for your Samsung keyboard.
Step 12: Congratulations! You have successfully changed the background of your Samsung keyboard.
Changing the background of the Samsung keyboard is a simple process, but you may still have some questions. Here, we have covered some FAQs related to this topic:
FAQs:
1. Can I change the background of the Samsung keyboard to an image of my choice?
Yes, Samsung allows you to choose an image from your gallery to use as the background for your keyboard.
2. How many default background options are available for the Samsung keyboard?
Samsung provides several default background options for you to choose from.
3. Can I preview the background before applying it?
Yes, you can preview the background before finalizing your choice.
4. Can I use a live wallpaper as my Samsung keyboard background?
No, Samsung does not currently support live wallpapers as keyboard backgrounds.
5. Will changing the keyboard background affect the keyboard’s functionality?
No, changing the background of your Samsung keyboard will not affect its functionality.
6. Can I remove the custom background and revert to the default background?
Yes, you can easily revert to the default background by following the same steps and choosing the default option.
7. Can I change the background of other keyboard apps on my Samsung device?
No, the ability to change the keyboard background is limited to the Samsung Keyboard app only.
8. How can I make my keyboard background more visually appealing?
You can choose an image or color scheme that matches your preferences and makes the keyboard visually pleasing to you.
9. Does changing the keyboard background consume more battery?
No, changing the keyboard background does not have any significant impact on battery consumption.
10. Can I change the keyboard background on any Samsung device?
Yes, you can change the keyboard background on any Samsung device that has the Samsung Keyboard app.
11. Do I need to update my device to change the keyboard background?
No, changing the keyboard background does not require a software update.
12. Can I change the background of my Samsung keyboard to a solid color?
Yes, you can choose from various solid color options to change the background of your Samsung keyboard.
In conclusion, personalizing your Samsung keyboard is a great way to make it feel unique and match your style. With the simple steps provided in this article, you can easily change the background of your Samsung keyboard and give it a fresh look.