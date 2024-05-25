**How to change background in Microsoft Teams on laptop?**
Microsoft Teams has become an essential tool for remote work and online meetings. To make your video calls more engaging and professional, you can change your background in Microsoft Teams on your laptop. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you customize your background:
1. **Open Microsoft Teams and join a meeting**: Launch the Microsoft Teams application on your laptop and join a meeting or start one yourself.
2. **Click on the three dots**: Once you’re in a meeting, locate the meeting controls panel at the bottom of the screen, and click on the three dots icon.
3. **Choose “Show background effects”**: From the context menu that appears, select “Show background effects” and wait for the background effects panel to appear on the right side of the screen.
4. **Choose a pre-loaded background**: Microsoft Teams provides a collection of pre-loaded backgrounds to choose from. Scroll through the options and select a background that suits your preference.
5. **Blur your background**: If you’d like to blur your background instead of choosing a specific image, click on the “Blur” option located at the top of the background effects panel.
6. **Add your own image**: To use your own image as a background, click on the “Add new” option at the bottom of the background effects panel. This allows you to upload an image from your local device.
7. **Preview your background**: After choosing a background or adding your own image, you can preview how it will look in the video feed by observing the changes in real-time.
8. **Apply your background**: Once you’re satisfied with your chosen background, click on the “Apply” button to set it as your background for the current meeting.
9. **Keep your background for future meetings**: If you want to have the same background for all your meetings in Microsoft Teams, toggle on the “Remember my preference” option in the background effects panel. This will ensure your selected background remains consistent across all meetings.
Changing your background in Microsoft Teams can enhance the visual appearance of your video calls and add a touch of professionalism. While you’re customizing your background, you may encounter a few common questions. Here are some FAQs and their brief answers:
FAQs:
1. Can I change my background before joining a meeting?
Yes, you can change your background before joining a meeting by accessing the “Show background effects” option from the Microsoft Teams main menu.
2. Can I change my background during a meeting?
Absolutely! You can change your background during a meeting by accessing the background effects panel and following the steps mentioned above.
3. Are the background effects available on all versions of Microsoft Teams?
No, background effects are not available on all versions of Microsoft Teams. Make sure you have the latest version installed to access this feature.
4. Can I customize my background on a Mac?
Yes, you can change your background in Microsoft Teams on a Mac using the same steps mentioned above for laptops.
5. Can I save and reuse my own background images in Microsoft Teams?
Currently, Microsoft Teams doesn’t provide an option to save and reuse your own background images. However, you can easily add your preferred image each time you’re in a meeting.
6. Can I use animated backgrounds in Microsoft Teams?
No, Microsoft Teams doesn’t support animated backgrounds. You can only choose from a selection of static images or blur your existing background.
7. How can I ensure a smooth background change without interruptions?
To ensure a smooth background change without interruptions, make sure you have a stable internet connection and sufficient processing power on your laptop.
8. Can I change my background on the Microsoft Teams mobile app?
As of now, the Microsoft Teams mobile app doesn’t support background customization. This feature is currently available only on desktop or laptop devices.
9. Do the background effects work if I’m screen sharing?
No, the background effects are applied to your video feed only. If you’re screen sharing, the background of your shared content will not be affected.
10. Can I remove a background during a meeting?
Yes, you can remove a background by selecting the “None” option from the background effects panel during a meeting.
11. How can I troubleshoot if the background effects are not working?
If the background effects feature is not working, try updating your Microsoft Teams application to the latest version or check if the feature is available in your subscription plan.
12. Can I use custom backgrounds in Microsoft Teams for personal accounts?
Yes, the ability to change your background in Microsoft Teams is available for both personal and organizational accounts. Enjoy customizing your video calls!
Now that you know how to change your background in Microsoft Teams on your laptop, you can add a touch of creativity and professionalism to your online meetings. Experiment with different backgrounds, and enjoy the enhanced visual experience Teams has to offer.