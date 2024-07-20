How to change background in Dell laptop?

Changing the background on your Dell laptop can help personalize your device and give it a fresh look. Whether you prefer a scenic landscape or a family photo, customizing your background can make your laptop feel more personal and unique. If you’re wondering how to change the background in your Dell laptop, follow the simple steps outlined below.
Step-by-Step Guide to Change Background in Dell Laptop:
1. **Right-click** on an empty space on your desktop to open a context menu.
2. Select **”Personalize”** from the menu to open the personalization settings.
3. In the personalization settings window, click on **”Background”** in the left-hand sidebar.
4. Under the “Background” section, you can choose from several options, such as **”Picture,” “Solid color,”** or **”Slideshow.”**
5. To set a **picture** as your background, click on the **”Browse”** button, navigate to the desired image, and click **”Choose picture.”**
6. If you prefer a **solid color**, click on the color you want from the provided options.
7. For a **slideshow**, click on the dropdown menu under **”Background”** and select **”Slideshow.”** Then, click on **”+”** to add folders containing pictures for the slideshow.
8. After selecting your desired background option, you can further customize it using the available options like **”Fit,” “Fill,”** or **”Stretch.”**
9. Once you have set up your background preferences, simply close the personalization settings window, and your new background will be applied.
Changing your background may seem like a simple task, but it could be helpful to address some frequently asked questions to ensure a smooth experience. Here are answers to some common queries related to changing the background in Dell laptops:
FAQs:
1. How do I revert to the default background in Dell laptop?
To revert to the default background, navigate back to the personalization settings window, select **”Background,”** and then choose the **”Windows default”** option.
2. Can I use my own image as a background?
Certainly! Dell laptops allow you to use your own images as backgrounds. Just select the **”Picture”** option in the personalization settings and choose your desired image.
3. Can I use a different background for each monitor?
Yes, if you have multiple monitors connected to your Dell laptop, you can choose a different background for each monitor individually. Simply open the personalization settings on the desired monitor and set the background as per your preferences.
4. How can I make the background picture fit perfectly on my screen?
If the proportions of your image are different from those of your screen, you can choose the **”Fit”** or **”Fill”** option in the personalization settings to ensure that the picture fits perfectly.
5. Can I use a moving background, such as a video or GIF?
Unfortunately, Dell laptops do not natively support using videos or GIFs as backgrounds. You can only use static images or slideshows for your background.
6. Is it possible to set different backgrounds for different desktops?
No, Dell laptops do not offer the feature to set different backgrounds for different desktops. The same background will be applied to all desktops.
7. Why isn’t my new background visible on the lock screen?
The background that appears on the lock screen is separate from the desktop background. To change the lock screen background, navigate to the personalization settings and select **”Lock screen”** from the left-hand sidebar.
8. Can I use a transparent image as my background?
No, Dell laptops do not allow you to set a transparent image as the background. The transparent parts will appear as solid white or black.
9. Does changing the background affect the laptop’s performance?
No, changing the background does not have an impact on the laptop’s performance since it is a purely aesthetic modification.
10. Can I set a website as my background?
No, Dell laptops do not have an in-built feature to set a website as the background. The background can only be set using locally stored images.
11. What is the recommended resolution for background images?
To achieve the best visual quality, it is recommended to use images with a resolution that matches your screen’s native resolution.
12. How can I remove the desktop icons without affecting the background?
To remove desktop icons temporarily without affecting the background, simply **right-click** on the desktop, go to **”View,”** and uncheck the **”Show desktop icons”** option.