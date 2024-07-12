How to change back to english keyboard?

Have you ever accidentally switched your keyboard to a different language and found it frustrating to type in English? Well, you’re not alone! Many people face this issue at one point or another. In this article, we will guide you on how to change your keyboard back to English so that you can continue typing effortlessly and without any inconvenience.
How to Change the Keyboard Back to English
Switching your keyboard back to English may vary slightly depending on the operating system you are using, but we will cover the most commonly used systems: Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android.
For Windows:
1. Start by locating the language icon on your taskbar. It is typically represented by the abbreviation of the current language. For example, “EN” for English or “FR” for French.
2. Right-click on the language icon and select “Settings” or “Properties” from the drop-down menu.
3. In the settings window, go to the “Keyboards and Other Input Methods” section.
4. Click on “Change keyboards…”
5. A new window will appear. Under the “Installed services” section, select the language you want to use, in this case, English (United States) or English (United Kingdom).
6. Click “Apply” and then “OK” to save the changes.
7. Congratulations! Your keyboard is now back to English.
For macOS:
1. Click on the Apple menu and select “System Preferences.”
2. In the System Preferences window, click on “Keyboard.”
3. In the Keyboard preferences, select the “Input Sources” tab.
4. Check the box next to the language you want to use, such as “English.”
5. You can further customize by selecting the specific layout from the list, for example, “U.S.” or “U.K.”
6. Close the preferences window, and voila! Your keyboard is now set to English.
For iOS (iPhone or iPad):
1. Open the Settings app on your iOS device.
2. Scroll down and tap on “General.”
3. In the General settings, tap on “Keyboard.”
4. Tap on “Keyboards,” and you will find a list of keyboards that are currently active.
5. Tap on “Add New Keyboard.”
6. Look for the language you desire, like “English.”
7. Select the English keyboard layout you prefer, such as “U.S.” or “U.K.”
8. You can now exit the settings, and your iOS keyboard will be back to English.
For Android:
1. Access the Settings app on your Android device.
2. Scroll down and tap on “System” (or “General Management” on Samsung devices).
3. Tap on “Language & input” or “Language & keyboard.”
4. In the Language & input settings, tap on “On-screen keyboard” or “Virtual keyboard.”
5. Tap on “Default keyboard” or “Manage keyboards.”
6. A list of keyboards installed on your device will appear.
7. Find your preferred English keyboard, such as “Google Keyboard” or “Gboard.”
8. Enable the English keyboard by tapping the slider next to it.
9. Congratulations! Your Android keyboard is now set to English.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How do I know which language my keyboard is currently set to?
You can usually identify the current language by looking at the language icon on your taskbar or keyboard toolbar.
2. Can I have multiple languages set up on my keyboard?
Yes, many operating systems allow you to install and use multiple languages simultaneously. You can easily switch between them as needed.
3. Can I change the keyboard language on my mobile device?
Absolutely! Just follow the instructions outlined in the “For iOS” and “For Android” sections of this article to change the keyboard language on your mobile device.
4. My keyboard layout is correct, but the language is still wrong. How can I fix it?
In such cases, you may need to adjust the language settings separately from the keyboard layout settings. Check the language settings in your device’s system preferences to ensure they are set correctly.
5. I want to switch to a different English keyboard layout. How do I do that?
Depending on your operating system, you can choose a specific English keyboard layout by following the instructions provided in the respective sections earlier in this article.
6. How can I switch back to my previous keyboard language?
You can always switch back to your previous keyboard language by following the same steps outlined in this article and selecting the previous language from the list.
7. Can I use voice commands to change my keyboard language?
Yes, some operating systems offer voice commands to change the keyboard language. You can explore the voice assistant settings on your device to enable this feature.
8. Will changing the keyboard language affect my existing documents or files?
No, changing the keyboard language will not impact your existing documents or files. It only modifies the input language for future typing.
9. How do I switch to an international English keyboard layout?
To switch to an international English keyboard layout, select “English (United States International)” from the list of available keyboards.
10. My keyboard shortcuts are not working after changing the language. What should I do?
After switching the keyboard language, you may need to reconfigure or modify your keyboard shortcuts to match the new language settings.
11. Can I set up a shortcut key to switch between languages?
Yes, some operating systems allow you to assign custom shortcut keys to switch between different languages. Check your system preferences for keyboard settings to explore this option.
12. Is it possible to download additional language keyboards?
Yes, in many cases, you can download additional language keyboards from the respective app stores or language settings on your device.