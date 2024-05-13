How to change audio output Windows 10 hdmi?

Are you tired of searching for the right audio output settings on your Windows 10 device? If you’re using an HDMI connection, you may need to adjust your audio settings to ensure the audio is being directed to the correct output. In this article, we will guide you through the process of changing the audio output on Windows 10 HDMI easily.
**Follow these simple steps to change the audio output on Windows 10 HDMI:**
1. Right-click on the speaker icon in the system tray located at the bottom right corner of your screen.
2. From the context menu that appears, select “Open Sound settings.”
3. In the Sound settings window, scroll down to the “Related settings” section and click on the “Sound Control Panel” link.
4. The Sound window will open. Ensure that the “Playback” tab is selected.
5. Look for the HDMI output device among the listed playback devices. It will generally have a name related to your connected HDMI source, such as “HDMI” or “Digital Output.”
6. Right-click on the HDMI device, and from the dropdown menu, select “Set as Default Device.” This will make the HDMI output your default audio device.
7. To confirm the changes, click on the “Apply” button at the bottom right corner of the window.
8. Now, any audio played on your Windows 10 device should be routed through the HDMI port and played through the connected device, such as a TV or monitor.
FAQs
1. How do I select a specific HDMI device as my audio output?
To select a specific HDMI device as your audio output, right-click on the speaker icon in the system tray, select “Open Sound settings,” then click on the “Sound Control Panel” link. In the Sound window that appears, choose the desired HDMI device and click on “Set as Default Device.”
2. Why is my HDMI audio not working on Windows 10?
If your HDMI audio is not working on Windows 10, ensure that your HDMI cable is properly connected, try updating your audio drivers, or confirm that the HDMI device you’re using as your audio output is set as the default device.
3. Can I have audio output from both HDMI and speakers simultaneously?
Yes, you can have audio output from both HDMI and speakers simultaneously. To enable this, right-click on the speaker icon in the system tray, select “Open Sound settings,” then click on the “Sound Control Panel” link. In the Sound window, select both the HDMI device and your speakers, then click on “Set as Default Device.”
4. How do I switch back to my computer speakers as the audio output?
To switch back to your computer speakers as the audio output, right-click on the speaker icon in the system tray, select “Open Sound settings,” then click on the “Sound Control Panel” link. In the Sound window, right-click on your computer speakers and select “Set as Default Device.”
5. Why is my HDMI audio output not showing up in the Sound settings?
If your HDMI audio output is not showing up in the Sound settings, it’s possible that the HDMI cable is not properly connected, or the drivers for your audio device need to be updated. Ensure that all connections are secure and try updating your audio drivers.
6. Can I adjust the volume specifically for the HDMI output?
Yes, you can adjust the volume specifically for the HDMI output. Right-click on the speaker icon in the system tray, select “Open Sound settings,” then click on the “Sound Control Panel” link. In the Sound window, select the HDMI device, click on “Properties,” navigate to the “Levels” tab, and adjust the volume slider accordingly.
7. How do I disable HDMI audio output on Windows 10?
To disable HDMI audio output on Windows 10, right-click on the speaker icon in the system tray, select “Open Sound settings,” then click on the “Sound Control Panel” link. In the Sound window, right-click on the HDMI device and select “Disable.”
8. Why is there no sound when connecting my Windows 10 device to a TV via HDMI?
If there is no sound when connecting your Windows 10 device to a TV via HDMI, ensure that the TV is set as your audio output in the Sound settings. Also, check the HDMI cable connections and make sure your TV’s volume is not muted or set too low.
9. Can I change audio output to my headphones while using HDMI output?
Yes, you can change the audio output to your headphones while using HDMI output. Simply plug in your headphones, right-click on the speaker icon in the system tray, select “Open Sound settings,” then click on the “Sound Control Panel” link. In the Sound window, select your headphones and click on “Set as Default Device.”
10. How do I troubleshoot HDMI audio issues on Windows 10?
To troubleshoot HDMI audio issues on Windows 10, ensure that your HDMI cable is properly connected, try updating your audio drivers, check the HDMI device’s power and volume settings, and verify that the correct HDMI input is selected on your external device.
11. Why does the HDMI audio automatically switch when I connect or disconnect my device?
The HDMI audio may automatically switch when you connect or disconnect your device due to the audio playback settings. To adjust this behavior, right-click on the speaker icon in the system tray, select “Open Sound settings,” then click on the “Sound Control Panel” link. In the Sound window, go to the “Playback” tab, select your preferred audio output device, and click on “Set Default.”
12. Can I customize the audio settings for each HDMI device separately?
No, Windows 10 does not provide the option to customize audio settings for each HDMI device separately. The audio settings apply to the entire HDMI output, so any adjustments made will affect all connected HDMI devices collectively.
Now that you know how to change the audio output on Windows 10 HDMI, you can effortlessly direct your audio to the desired output device. Enjoy enhanced audio experiences whether you’re streaming content, playing games, or simply browsing the web.