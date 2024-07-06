How to change ASUS laptop keyboard color?

If you’re looking to add a touch of personalization to your ASUS laptop, changing the keyboard color can be a great way to do so. With ASUS’s Aura RGB lighting control software, you can easily customize the color of your laptop’s keyboard to match your mood, style, or even the color scheme of your room. In this article, we’ll guide you through the process of changing the ASUS laptop keyboard color.
To change the keyboard color on your ASUS laptop, follow these step-by-step instructions:
1. Start by ensuring that you have the ASUS Aura RGB lighting control software installed on your laptop. If not, you can download it from the official ASUS website.
2. Launch the Aura RGB software by either searching for it in the Start menu or locating it in the installed software list.
3. Once the Aura RGB software is open, you’ll be presented with a variety of customization options.
4. From the top menu, select the “Keyboard” tab.
5. Here, you can choose from an array of preset colors or create your own customized color scheme.
6. To create a custom color, click on the “+” icon located near the bottom right corner of the screen.
7. A color picker tool will appear, allowing you to select your desired color from a wide spectrum.
8. After selecting a color, you can further adjust its brightness and saturation to achieve the exact shade you desire.
9. Once you’re satisfied with your custom color, click “Apply” to save the changes.
Congratulations! You have successfully changed the keyboard color on your ASUS laptop. Enjoy your personalized keyboard and embrace a new level of aesthetic appeal.
FAQs:
1. Can I change the keyboard color on any ASUS laptop?
Most ASUS laptops equipped with RGB lighting capabilities can have their keyboard colors changed. However, some lower-end models may not have this feature.
2. Are there any limitations to the colors I can choose?
With the ASUS Aura RGB software, you can choose from a massive range of colors, allowing you to find the perfect shade to suit your preferences.
3. Can I set different colors for different keyboard zones?
Yes, ASUS laptops with per-key RGB lighting capabilities allow you to set different colors for individual keys or zones.
4. Does changing the keyboard color affect battery life?
Changing the keyboard color usually has a minimal impact on battery life, as the RGB lighting typically consumes very little power.
5. What if the Aura RGB software is not installed on my laptop?
If the software is not already installed, you can download it for free from the official ASUS website.
6. Can I synchronize the keyboard color with other ASUS components?
Yes, many ASUS laptops support synchronizing the RGB lighting effects with other ASUS components, such as motherboards, graphics cards, or peripherals.
7. How can I restore the default keyboard color?
To revert to the default keyboard color, open the Aura RGB software and select the “Default” option within the keyboard menu.
8. Can I change the keyboard color without using software?
Generally, you need the Aura RGB software to change the keyboard color on ASUS laptops. There may be some third-party software alternatives available, but they may not offer the same level of customization.
9. Does changing the keyboard color void the warranty?
No, customizing the keyboard color should not void the warranty of your ASUS laptop. However, it’s always advisable to check the warranty terms and conditions for confirmation.
10. Is it possible to create dynamic lighting effects?
Yes, the ASUS Aura RGB software offers various lighting effects, allowing you to create dynamic patterns and transitions for a more immersive experience.
11. How do I update the Aura RGB software?
To update the Aura RGB software, open the official ASUS support website and download the latest version compatible with your laptop model.
12. Can I save and switch between different keyboard color profiles?
Yes, the Aura RGB software allows you to save multiple profiles and switch between them effortlessly, making it convenient to switch your keyboard color depending on your needs or preferences.