If you own an Apple device and need to type in different languages, you may wonder how to change the keyboard language. Whether you want to communicate in multiple languages or prefer a different layout, Apple offers a straightforward process to switch between keyboard languages. In this article, we will guide you through the steps you need to follow to change the keyboard language on your Apple device.
How to Change Apple Keyboard Language: Step-by-Step Guide
Changing the keyboard language on Apple devices is a simple process. Just follow these steps:
Step 1: Access the System Preferences
Click on the Apple menu in the top-left corner of your screen and select “System Preferences” from the drop-down menu.
Step 2: Open the Keyboard Preferences
Within the System Preferences window, click on the “Keyboard” icon to access the keyboard settings.
Step 3: Add a Keyboard Language
In the Keyboard preferences, navigate to the “Input Sources” tab. Here, you will find a list of all the languages associated with your Apple device. Click on the “+” button at the bottom left corner to add a new language.
Step 4: Choose the Desired Keyboard Language
From the list of available languages, select the one you want by checking the box next to it. You can use the search bar to find the desired language quickly.
Step 5: Organize Keyboard Languages
If you have multiple keyboard languages set up, you can organize the order in which they appear by dragging and dropping them in the desired sequence.
Step 6: Enable Language Input Menu
Check the box next to “Show Input menu in menu bar” to enable quick access to the keyboard language menu from the top menu bar of your screen.
Step 7: Switch Keyboard Language
Now, you can easily switch between keyboard languages by clicking on the language icon in the menu bar and selecting the desired language from the drop-down menu.
Related FAQs:
1. Can I have multiple keyboard languages installed on my Apple device?
Yes, you can install and use multiple keyboard languages on your Apple device.
2. Can I search for a specific keyboard language?
Yes, you can use the search bar in the Input Sources tab within the Keyboard preferences to find a specific language quickly.
3. Can I change the order of keyboard languages?
Yes, you can easily change the order of keyboard languages by dragging and dropping them in the desired sequence within the Input Sources tab.
4. How can I access the keyboard language menu?
You can access the keyboard language menu by clicking on the language icon located in the menu bar of your Apple device.
5. Can I use a different keyboard layout within a language?
Yes, Apple allows you to use different keyboard layouts within a language by choosing the desired layout from the Input Sources tab.
6. Are there any keyboard shortcuts to switch between languages?
Yes, you can set up keyboard shortcuts to switch between keyboard languages quickly. This can be done in the Keyboard preferences under the “Shortcuts” tab.
7. Can I remove a keyboard language?
Yes, you can remove a keyboard language by selecting it in the Input Sources tab and clicking on the “-” button at the bottom left corner of the preferences window.
8. Can I see the currently active keyboard language?
Yes, the currently active keyboard language is displayed in the language icon located in the menu bar.
9. Can I use different languages in different applications?
Yes, you can set different keyboard languages for different applications, allowing you to type in various languages simultaneously.
10. Can I switch keyboard languages using a trackpad or mouse gesture?
No, the keyboard language can only be switched through the language menu in the menu bar or by using keyboard shortcuts.
11. Does changing the keyboard language affect autocorrect and suggestions?
No, changing the keyboard language does not affect autocorrect or suggestion features. These features adapt to the chosen language automatically.
12. Can I change the keyboard language on an iPad or iPhone?
Yes, the process to change the keyboard language on an iPad or iPhone is similar. Simply access the Settings app, select “General,” then “Keyboard,” and choose “Add New Keyboard” to add a new language. Once added, you can switch between languages using the globe icon on the keyboard.