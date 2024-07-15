Are you tired of seeing the same app recommendations on your HP laptop every time you open the Microsoft Store? Do you want to customize the recommendations to suit your preferences and needs? Well, you’re in luck! In this article, we will guide you through the process of changing app recommendations on your HP laptop. So, let’s get started!
How to Change App Recommendation on HP Laptop
Step 1: Open Microsoft Store
To begin with, open the Microsoft Store on your HP laptop by clicking on the “Start” menu, searching for “Microsoft Store,” and clicking on the relevant search result.
Step 2: Sign in to your Microsoft Account
Ensure that you are signed in to your Microsoft account before proceeding. If you are not signed in, click on the profile icon at the top right corner of the Microsoft Store and sign in using your credentials.
Step 3: Access Account Settings
Once you are signed in, click on your profile icon once again, and a drop-down menu will appear. From the menu, select “Account settings.”
Step 4: Choose App Settings
Scroll down the account settings page until you find the “App settings” option. Click on it, and you will be redirected to a new page where you can manage your app recommendation preferences.
Step 5: Modify your App Preferences
On the app settings page, you will find various options such as “Show app recommendations,” “My library,” and “I’ll show apps I own in these lists.” Toggle the “Show app recommendations” option to turn it off if you don’t want any recommendations.
Step 6: Customize App Recommendations
If you want to customize the app recommendations rather than turning them off completely, you can click on the “My library” option. Here, you can select or deselect specific categories of apps that you are interested in or not interested in, thereby tailoring the recommendations to your liking.
Step 7: Save Changes
Once you have made the desired changes to your app recommendations, scroll down to the bottom of the page and click on the “Save” button to apply the changes.
By following these simple steps, you can take control of the app recommendations on your HP laptop and make them more personalized and relevant to your interests and preferences.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I completely disable app recommendations on my HP laptop?
Yes, you can turn off app recommendations by disabling the “Show app recommendations” option in the app settings.
2. How can I reset my app recommendations to default settings?
Unfortunately, there is no direct way to reset app recommendations. However, you can manually reselect the desired categories in the “My library” section to resemble the default settings.
3. How often do the app recommendations update?
The app recommendations usually update periodically, but the frequency may vary based on Microsoft’s algorithms.
4. Can I hide specific app recommendations without disabling all of them?
No, the current Microsoft Store interface does not provide an option to hide specific app recommendations individually.
5. Will changing app recommendations affect the apps I already have installed?
No, changing app recommendations will not affect the apps you already have installed on your HP laptop.
6. Can I change app recommendations on other devices linked to my Microsoft account?
Yes, the app recommendations setting can be synced across multiple devices linked to the same Microsoft account.
7. Do app recommendations influence the apps available for purchase?
No, app recommendations do not directly influence the apps available for purchase. They are primarily based on your browsing and usage history.
8. Can I receive app recommendations from specific genres or categories only?
Yes, you can customize your app recommendations by selecting or deselecting specific categories in the “My library” section.
9. Will turning off app recommendations affect the suggestions in the “Featured” section?
No, turning off app recommendations will only affect the personalized recommendations and not the suggestions in the “Featured” section.
10. Can I revert back to the original app recommendations if I change my mind?
Yes, you can simply go back to the app settings and reselect the desired categories in the “My library” section to revert back to the original app recommendations.
11. Are the app recommendations based on my HP laptop model?
No, the app recommendations are based on your Microsoft account and your browsing and usage history.
12. Can I change app recommendations if I don’t have an internet connection?
No, modifying app recommendations requires an active internet connection as it requires access to the Microsoft Store servers to make changes to your preferences.