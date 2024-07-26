Lenovo laptops, known for their exceptional performance and sleek design, come with a pre-installed app collection that allows users to perform a wide range of tasks. However, personalizing your laptop by changing app icons can make your experience even more enjoyable. In this article, we will guide you through the process of changing app icons on your Lenovo laptop and provide answers to some frequently asked questions related to this topic.
How to Change App Icons on Lenovo Laptop?
Changing app icons on a Lenovo laptop is a straightforward process that can be accomplished in a few simple steps. Just follow the steps outlined below:
1. Locate the app icon you want to change on your Lenovo laptop’s home screen or in the Start menu.
2. Right-click on the app icon to bring up a context menu.
3. From the context menu, select “Properties.” This will open a new window.
4. Within the Properties window, click on the “Change Icon” button. Another window will appear.
5. In the new window, you will find a selection of icons to choose from. Browse through the available options and pick the one that suits your preference.
6. Once you have selected the desired icon, click “OK” to confirm your selection and close the window.
7. Finally, click “Apply” and then “OK” to apply the changes to your app icon.
Congratulations! You have successfully changed the app icon on your Lenovo laptop.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I change the app icons for all apps on my Lenovo laptop?
No, unfortunately, you can only change the app icons for certain applications that allow customization. Not all applications support icon customization.
2. How do I restore the default app icon?
To restore the default app icon, simply follow the same steps mentioned above, but instead of selecting a new icon, choose the default icon provided by the application.
3. Will changing the app icon affect the functionality of the app?
No, changing the app icon does not affect the functionality of the app. It is purely a cosmetic change and does not alter any core features or functions.
4. Can I use my own custom icons for the apps?
Typically, you can only choose from the pre-installed icon options. Lenovo laptops do not have a built-in feature to use custom icons for apps.
5. Can I change the icons for system apps on my Lenovo laptop?
Changing icons for system apps is usually not supported. However, third-party customization software may offer such functionality, but it is advisable to exercise caution when using third-party applications.
6. Will the changed app icon be reflected throughout the system?
No, the changed app icon will only be reflected on the desktop or Start menu. It will not affect the app icon shown in the taskbar or other system locations.
7. Can I change app icons on a Lenovo laptop running on Windows 10?
Yes, the steps mentioned here apply to Lenovo laptops running on Windows 10, as well as other versions of Windows. The process is similar across different operating systems.
8. What if I accidentally change the icon and want to revert it?
If you accidentally change the icon and want to revert it to the previous one, simply follow the same steps outlined earlier and select the original icon provided by the application.
9. Can I change the icons for Microsoft Office applications individually?
Yes, most Microsoft Office applications, such as Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, allow individual icon customization using the same method mentioned earlier.
10. Can I change the app icons on my Lenovo laptop using the Windows Store?
No, the Windows Store does not provide options to change app icons. App icon customization is typically done through the app’s properties.
11. What should I do if the “Change Icon” option is grayed out?
If the “Change Icon” option is grayed out, it means that the application does not support icon customization or the specific app’s properties do not allow it.
12. Can I change the size of the app icons on my Lenovo laptop?
Yes, you can change the size of the app icons by adjusting the display settings on your Lenovo laptop. This affects the overall size of icons displayed on your desktop or Start menu.
By following the step-by-step guide provided above, you can easily change app icons on your Lenovo laptop. Personalize your laptop to match your style and preferences, enhancing your overall computing experience. Remember, while changing app icons can be fun, always exercise caution and avoid altering important system files or using unreliable third-party software.