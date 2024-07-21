How to change Android keyboard back to normal?

Android devices come with a default keyboard that many users find convenient and helpful. However, it’s not uncommon for users to inadvertently change their Android keyboard settings and end up with a keyboard layout or style that they wish to revert back to the normal one. If you find yourself in such a situation, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to change your Android keyboard back to normal and ensure a seamless typing experience.
The Steps to Change Android Keyboard Back to Normal:
1. Open your device’s settings: Access your Android device’s settings by either pulling down the notification shade and tapping the gear-shaped icon or by finding the settings app in your app list.
2. Locate and tap on “System” or “General Management”: The location of this option may vary depending on your device’s manufacturer and Android version. Look for the section that includes general device settings.
3. Select “Language & Input” or “Virtual Keyboard”: This option may be placed under different names depending on your Android version, but it usually includes references to language and keyboard settings.
4. Choose your currently active keyboard: In the language and input settings, you will find a list of keyboards that are currently installed on your device. Tap on the keyboard you are currently using.
5. Tap on “Reset” or “Reset to Default”: Look for an option that allows you to reset the selected keyboard settings to their default values. This action will revert any changes you made and restore the keyboard back to normal.
6. Confirm the reset: Confirm the reset action if prompted and wait for the process to complete.
7. Restart your device (optional): Although not always necessary, restarting your device after making these changes can help ensure that the keyboard layout and settings are fully restored.
Now you can enjoy your Android device’s default keyboard, functioning just as it did before. Remember to double-check your keyboard settings if you want to make any further customizations.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I change the Android keyboard back to normal without accessing the settings?
No, accessing the settings menu is essential to change Android keyboard settings.
2. What if I cannot find the “Language & Input” or “Virtual Keyboard” option?
The option’s location may vary depending on the device. Try searching for keyboard settings within other sections, such as “System” or “General Management.”
3. Will resetting the keyboard settings affect my personal data?
No, resetting the keyboard settings does not impact your personal data, such as photos, files, or app data.
4. Can I change the keyboard layout without resetting to the default settings?
Yes, you can change various aspects of the keyboard, such as layout or language, without resetting to the default settings.
5. Why did my keyboard settings change automatically?
Keyboard settings may be altered accidentally or due to system updates or app installations.
6. How do I change the keyboard style on my Android device?
To change the keyboard style, you can explore different keyboard apps available on the Google Play Store.
7. Can I change the keyboard back to normal using voice commands or gestures?
No, changing the keyboard settings back to normal requires navigating through the device’s settings menu.
8. What if I have multiple keyboards installed on my Android device?
If you have multiple keyboards installed, select the one you want to change back to normal from the language and input settings menu.
9. Will changing the keyboard settings impact the auto-correction feature?
Changing keyboard settings does not necessarily affect the auto-correction feature as it can be adjusted separately.
10. Can I customize the keyboard layout after resetting it to default?
Yes, once you have reset the keyboard settings to the default, you can further customize it to suit your preferences.
11. Why can’t I see all the options mentioned in the steps on my device?
The options mentioned in the steps may differ slightly depending on the device’s manufacturer and Android version.
12. Are the steps provided applicable to all Android devices?
While the general steps apply to most Android devices, there might be slight variations in menu names and locations depending on your device’s manufacturer and Android version.
By following these steps, you can easily change your Android keyboard back to normal and resume typing with the default keyboard layout and settings. Remember, customization options are available to personalize your keyboard further if desired.