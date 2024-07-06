How to change administrator on Windows 11 laptop?

Windows 11 is the latest operating system from Microsoft, providing users with an efficient and user-friendly experience. If you are looking to change the administrator on your Windows 11 laptop, it is a straightforward process that can be done in a few simple steps. In this article, we will guide you through the process of changing the administrator on your Windows 11 laptop and answer some related frequently asked questions.
Changing Administrator on Windows 11 Laptop:
When you set up your Windows 11 laptop, an administrator account is created by default. This account holds special permissions, allowing you to make system-wide changes and manage other user accounts. However, there might be instances where you need to change the administrator account. Follow the steps below to change the administrator on your Windows 11 laptop:
1. Open the Settings: Click on the Start button, located at the bottom left corner of the screen. From the Start menu, click on the gear-shaped icon to open the Settings app.
2. Access Accounts: In the Settings app, click on the “Accounts” option.
3. Select Family & other users: On the Accounts page, select the “Family & other users” option from the left-hand side panel.
4. Choose the account: Under the “Other users” section, click on the account that you want to change to the administrator.
5. Change account type: Click on the “Change account type” button.
6. Set as Administrator: In the new window that appears, select the “Administrator” option.
7. Apply changes: Click on the “OK” button to save the changes.
8. Confirm User Account Control: A User Account Control prompt may appear to confirm the action. If prompted, click on the “Yes” button.
9. Restart your laptop: Restart your Windows 11 laptop for the changes to take effect.
That’s it! You have successfully changed the administrator on your Windows 11 laptop. The selected account now holds administrative privileges, allowing you to perform various system-wide tasks and manage user accounts.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):
1. Can I have multiple administrator accounts on Windows 11?
Yes, Windows 11 allows you to have multiple administrator accounts on a single laptop.
2. How do I create a new administrator account on Windows 11?
To create a new administrator account on Windows 11, go to Settings > Accounts > Family & other users > Add account and follow the on-screen instructions.
3. Can I change the administrator account from a standard user account?
No, you need administrative privileges to change the administrator account on Windows 11.
4. Can I delete the default administrator account on Windows 11?
No, you cannot delete the default administrator account on Windows 11, but you can disable it if you want.
5. How do I disable an administrator account on Windows 11?
To disable an administrator account on Windows 11, go to Settings > Accounts > Family & other users, select the account, and click on the “Remove” button.
6. How do I recover a forgotten administrator password on Windows 11?
To recover a forgotten administrator password on Windows 11, you can use the “Reset this PC” feature from the Recovery options or use a password reset tool.
7. Can I change the administrator account without restarting my laptop?
No, you need to restart your laptop for the changes to take effect.
8. Can I change the administrator account from the command prompt?
Yes, you can change the administrator account from the command prompt by using the “net user” command.
9. Can I change the administrator account from the control panel?
No, in Windows 11, the control panel does not provide an option to change the administrator account.
10. How do I switch users on Windows 11?
To switch users on Windows 11, click on the Start button, then on your account picture or name, and select the user you want to switch to.
11. Can I change the administrator account on a domain-joined Windows 11 laptop?
Yes, if you have the necessary permissions, you can change the administrator account on a domain-joined Windows 11 laptop.
12. How do I grant administrator privileges to a standard user account on Windows 11?
To grant administrator privileges to a standard user account on Windows 11, go to Settings > Accounts > Family & other users, select the account, click on the “Change account type” button, and select the “Administrator” option.