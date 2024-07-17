How to change administrator on Dell laptop Windows 10?

If you are using a Dell laptop with Windows 10, you may need to change the administrator at some point. Whether you want to pass the administrative duties to someone else or simply create a new administrator account, this article will guide you through the process. So, let’s get started!
Step-by-Step Guide to Change Administrator on Dell Laptop Windows 10
1. Log in as an Administrator
To change the administrator, you need to be logged in as an administrator. Ensure you have the necessary credentials to access the account.
2. Open the System Settings
Click on the “Start” menu and then select the “Settings” gear icon to access the system settings.
3. Navigate to the Accounts Section
In the settings window, locate and click on the “Accounts” option.
4. Switch to the “Family & other users” Tab
In the left sidebar of the Accounts window, click on the “Family & other users” tab.
5. Select the User Account
Under the “Other users” section, you will see a list of user accounts on your Dell laptop. Choose the account you want to change to an administrator.
6. Click on “Change account type”
Click on the “Change account type” button next to the selected user account.
7. Change the Account Type
A new window will appear with the current account type selected. Change it to “Administrator” by clicking on the dropdown and selecting “Administrator” from the options. Then, click on the “OK” button.
8. Verify Account Change
You will be redirected to the previous screen where you can confirm that the user account has been changed to an administrator account.
9. Sign Out and Sign In
To apply the changes, sign out of the current user account and sign back in using the newly modified account.
Common FAQs about Changing Administrator on Dell Laptop Windows 10
Q1. How do I access the “Family & other users” tab in Windows 10?
A1. To access the “Family & other users” tab, open the Settings window and click on the “Accounts” option. Then, select the “Family & other users” tab on the left sidebar.
Q2. Can I change the administrator account to a standard user account?
A2. Yes, you can change the administrator account to a standard user account by following the same steps mentioned above. Instead of selecting “Administrator” in step 7, choose “Standard User.”
Q3. What happens to the files and settings of the account when changing administrator?
A3. Changing the administrator account doesn’t affect the files and settings stored within the account. All data remains intact after the transition.
Q4. How do I create a new administrator account on my Dell laptop?
A4. To create a new administrator account, go to the “Family & other users” settings. Then, click on the “Add someone else to this PC” button and follow the on-screen instructions to create a new account with administrator privileges.
Q5. Can I remove an administrator account using the “Family & other users” settings?
A5. No, you cannot remove an administrator account directly through the “Family & other users” settings. You can only change the account type or create a new administrator account.
Q6. What if I forget the password for the administrator account?
A6. If you forget the password for the administrator account, you may need to use password recovery tools or contact Dell support for assistance.
Q7. Can I change the administrator account from a standard user account?
A7. No, you cannot change the administrator account from a standard user account. You need administrative privileges to modify the account type.
Q8. Is it possible to have multiple administrator accounts on a Dell laptop?
A8. Yes, you can have multiple administrator accounts on a Dell laptop running Windows 10.
Q9. Are there any restrictions or limitations when changing the administrator account?
A9. The only limitation when changing the administrator account is that you need to be logged in as an administrator to perform the task.
Q10. How can I verify if the account was successfully changed to an administrator account?
A10. After changing the account type, you can verify the modification by going back to the “Family & other users” settings and checking if the account is labeled as an administrator.
Q11. Can I change the administrator account without signing out?
A11. No, you cannot change the administrator account without signing out. The changes take effect only after signing out and signing back in.
Q12. Do I need an internet connection to change the administrator account?
A12. No, an internet connection is not required to change the administrator account on a Dell laptop running Windows 10.
Congratulations! You now know how to change the administrator on your Dell laptop running Windows 10. Follow these steps carefully to effectively manage and control the administrative access on your device.