How to change a USB from read only?

Have you ever encountered a USB drive that doesn’t allow you to modify or delete files? This can be frustrating, especially when you want to update the contents of your USB drive or save new data onto it. USB drives come with a read-only attribute, which is a safety feature to protect the data stored on them. However, there are times when you need to change your USB drive from read-only to make it writable. In this article, we will explore various methods to change a USB from read-only and regain control over your data.
Method 1: Adjusting the Physical Switch
Some USB drives have a physical switch on the side or bottom that allows you to toggle between read-only and read/write mode. Locate this switch on your USB drive and make sure it is not set to the “lock” or “read-only” position. Slide it to the opposite side and try accessing your USB drive again.
Method 2: Utilizing the Diskpart Command (Windows)
1. Connect your USB drive to your Windows computer.
2. Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type “diskpart” and press Enter.
3. A new command prompt window will open. Type “list disk” and press Enter to see a list of connected disks. Identify your USB drive (it will usually have a smaller capacity compared to your main hard drive).
4. Type “select disk X” (replace X with the number assigned to your USB drive) and press Enter.
5. Now, type “attributes disk clear readonly” and press Enter. This will remove the read-only attribute from your USB drive.
6. Finally, type “exit” and press Enter to close Diskpart.
Your USB drive should now be read/write enabled, allowing you to modify its contents.
Method 3: Using Terminal (Mac)
1. Plug your USB drive into your Mac.
2. Open the Terminal application by going to Applications > Utilities > Terminal.
3. Type “diskutil list” and press Enter to view a list of connected disks. Identify your USB drive based on its size and name.
4. Next, type “diskutil unmountDisk /dev/diskX” (replace X with the disk number of your USB drive) and press Enter.
5. Now, enter “sudo chmod -R +w /Volumes/USB/” (replace “USB” with the name of your USB drive) and press Enter.
6. Enter your admin password when prompted and hit Enter.
Your USB drive is now writable, allowing you to make changes to its content.
FAQs
1. Can I change a USB drive from read-only without using any additional software?
Yes, some USB drives have a physical switch that allows you to change the read/write status without any software intervention.
2. Why is my USB drive read-only?
USB drives can become read-only due to certain system settings, errors, or physical damage.
3. Can I change a USB drive from read-only on a Linux operating system?
Yes, Linux users can use the “chmod” command or graphical disk utilities to change the read/write permission of a USB drive.
4. Are there any risks associated with changing a USB drive from read-only?
There are minimal risks involved in changing a USB drive from read-only. However, it is always recommended to back up your data before making any modifications to avoid potential data loss.
5. Will changing a USB drive from read-only affect the files already stored on it?
No, changing the read/write status of a USB drive will not affect the existing files.
6. Why can’t I find the switch on my USB drive?
Not all USB drives have a physical switch. In that case, you will need to use software methods to change its read/write status.
7. Can I change a USB drive from read-only on a different operating system than the one it was originally formatted with?
Yes, you can change a USB drive from read-only on different operating systems as long as you have the necessary permissions.
8. Can I password protect my USB drive after changing it from read-only?
Yes, after changing the read/write status of your USB drive, you can use encryption software to password protect it if desired.
9. Does changing a USB drive from read-only void the warranty?
No, changing the read/write status of a USB drive does not void the warranty.
10. Why does my USB drive keep reverting to read-only mode?
This may happen due to disk errors or issues with the USB drive itself. Consider formatting the drive or replacing it if the problem persists.
11. Can I change a USB drive from read-only on a mobile device?
Mobile devices typically don’t provide direct options to change the read/write status of a USB drive. It is best to use a computer for this purpose.
12. What if none of the methods work to change a USB drive from read-only?
If none of the methods mentioned in this article work, it may indicate a deeper issue with the USB drive, such as physical damage. In such cases, it is recommended to consult a professional or replace the drive if necessary.