How to change a keyboard switch?

Does your keyboard have a faulty switch? Are some of the keys not properly registering when you press them? If so, changing the keyboard switch might be the solution you need. Swapping out a keyboard switch might sound like a daunting task, but with the right tools and a bit of patience, you can do it yourself. In this article, we will guide you through the process of changing a keyboard switch step by step.
Gather the Necessary Tools
Before you start changing the keyboard switch, it is crucial to have the necessary tools prepared. Here’s what you will need:
1. Tweezers: These will help you remove the keycaps and switch.
2. Soldering iron and solder: Used to desolder and solder the switch.
3. Desoldering pump or wick: To remove the solder from the switch.
4. New keyboard switch: Make sure you have the correct replacement switch before starting the process.
5. Screwdriver: If your keyboard has screws, you might need a screwdriver to open it.
Step-by-Step Guide
Now that you have all the necessary tools, let’s go through the process of changing a keyboard switch:
Step 1: Unplug the keyboard or turn off your computer to prevent any accidental input that might occur during the process.
Step 2: Remove the keycaps. You can do this by gently prying them off with tweezers. Keep them in a safe place to avoid losing them.
Step 3: If your keyboard has screws, remove them using a screwdriver. Otherwise, look for the tabs or latches on the keyboard’s underside and carefully unlock them to gain access to the switch.
Step 4: Once you can access the switch, you’ll see the two solder points that connect it to the PCB (printed circuit board). Heat these solder points with a soldering iron and use the desoldering pump or wick to remove the solder.
Step 5: Once the solder is removed, gently pull out the old switch using the tweezers. Be careful not to damage any other components in the process.
Step 6: Take the new switch and align its legs with the holes on the PCB. Push it into place until it clicks or fits securely.
Step 7: Apply solder to the two solder points on the new switch, ensuring a secure connection to the PCB. Be careful not to create any solder bridges between adjacent contacts.
Step 8: Double-check the solder joints to make sure they are clean and properly connected. Remove any excess solder or debris if necessary.
Step 9: Now, it’s time to reassemble the keyboard. If you removed any screws, put them back in their respective places. Also, reattach the keycaps by pushing them firmly onto the switches.
Step 10: Finally, plug in your keyboard or turn on your computer and test the new switch. Type on different keys to ensure they register properly and that the replaced switch is functioning correctly.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q: Can I change a keyboard switch without any soldering?
A: Generally, most keyboard switches require soldering to be replaced properly. However, there are a few hot-swappable keyboards available that allow you to change switches without soldering.
Q: Can I replace a keyboard switch on a laptop?
A: Replacing a keyboard switch on a laptop can be more challenging than on a desktop keyboard. It often requires additional disassembly of the laptop to access the keyboard.
Q: What if I don’t have a soldering iron?
A: If you don’t have a soldering iron or are not comfortable using one, it’s best to seek assistance from someone with experience or take your keyboard to a professional.
Q: How long does it take to change a keyboard switch?
A: The time required to change a keyboard switch depends on your familiarity with the process and the complexity of your keyboard. It can take anywhere from 30 minutes to a couple of hours.
Q: Where can I buy replacement keyboard switches?
A: You can find replacement keyboard switches online, at electronics stores, or from specialized keyboard part suppliers.
Q: Can I swap out one switch, or do I need to replace the whole keyboard?
A: In most cases, you can replace a single faulty switch without needing to replace the entire keyboard.
Q: Can I change the type of switch for my keyboard?
A: Yes, if your keyboard supports it, you can change the type of switch to suit your preference. However, make sure the new switch is compatible with your keyboard.
Q: Is changing a keyboard switch covered under warranty?
A: Most warranties only cover manufacturing defects, so it’s unlikely that changing a keyboard switch would be covered.
Q: What if I damage the PCB during the switch replacement process?
A: If you accidentally damage the PCB, it can be challenging to repair. It’s essential to be cautious and take your time during the switch replacement process.
Q: Can I reuse the old switch if it’s not completely broken?
A: If the switch is still functional, you can keep it as a spare or reuse it in another keyboard project.
Q: Do I need advanced technical skills to change a keyboard switch?
A: While basic soldering skills are required, changing a keyboard switch is a manageable task for most DIY enthusiasts with some patience and attention to detail.
Q: What if the new switch doesn’t work after replacement?
A: If the new switch doesn’t work, double-check your soldering connections and make sure the switch is correctly seated. If the issue persists, you may need to consider further troubleshooting or replacing the switch once again.
Now that you have the knowledge and steps required to change a keyboard switch, it’s time to put it into practice. Remember to work carefully and methodically, and soon enough, your keyboard will be back to functioning flawlessly.