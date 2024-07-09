YouTube Premium offers ad-free viewing, background play, and access to YouTube Music, making it a great option for many users. However, if you find that YouTube Premium no longer suits your needs or you simply want to cancel your subscription, you can do so easily from your laptop. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to cancel YouTube Premium on your laptop and provide answers to some related frequently asked questions.
How to cancel YouTube Premium on laptop?
To cancel your YouTube Premium subscription on your laptop, follow these simple steps:
1. Open your preferred web browser and go to the YouTube website.
2. Sign in to your YouTube account if you haven’t already.
3. Click on your profile picture, located on the top-right corner of the page.
4. In the drop-down menu, click on “Paid memberships.”
5. You will be redirected to the “YouTube Premium” page. Here, click on “Manage membership.”
6. On the “Manage YouTube Premium” page, scroll down until you find the “Cancel membership” option.
7. Click on “Cancel membership.”
8. YouTube will ask you to confirm the cancellation. Review the information provided and click on “Yes, cancel.”
9. You may be prompted to provide feedback on why you decided to cancel. This step is optional.
10. Congratulations! You have successfully canceled your YouTube Premium subscription.
Frequently Asked Questions about canceling YouTube Premium on laptop:
1.
Can I cancel my YouTube Premium subscription anytime?
Yes, you can cancel your YouTube Premium subscription at any time.
2.
Will I receive a refund if I cancel my YouTube Premium subscription?
If you cancel your YouTube Premium subscription, you will not receive a refund for any unused portion of your subscription.
3.
Do I lose access to YouTube Premium benefits immediately after canceling?
No, you will continue to have access to YouTube Premium benefits until the end of your current billing period.
4.
Can I reactivate my YouTube Premium subscription after canceling?
Yes, you can reactivate your YouTube Premium subscription at any time by following the same steps as before.
5.
Can I cancel YouTube Premium from my mobile device?
Yes, you can cancel your YouTube Premium subscription from your mobile device using the YouTube app.
6.
Will canceling YouTube Premium affect my YouTube Music subscription?
Yes, canceling YouTube Premium will also cancel your YouTube Music Premium subscription if you have one.
7.
How can I switch from YouTube Premium to YouTube Music Premium?
To switch from YouTube Premium to YouTube Music Premium, you need to cancel your YouTube Premium subscription and then subscribe to YouTube Music Premium separately.
8.
Will canceling YouTube Premium delete my saved videos and playlists?
No, canceling YouTube Premium will not delete any saved videos or playlists. They will still be available to you even after canceling.
9.
Can I still watch YouTube videos without ads after canceling YouTube Premium?
No, canceling YouTube Premium means you will start seeing ads again while watching YouTube videos.
10.
Are there any alternatives to YouTube Premium?
Yes, there are alternatives to YouTube Premium such as ad-blocking browser extensions, third-party YouTube apps, or using YouTube with an ad-blocker.
11.
Will canceling YouTube Premium affect my Google Play Music subscription?
No, canceling YouTube Premium will not affect your Google Play Music subscription if you have one.
12.
Can I cancel YouTube Premium and keep YouTube Music Premium?
No, YouTube Music Premium is included in the YouTube Premium subscription, so canceling YouTube Premium will also cancel your YouTube Music Premium subscription.