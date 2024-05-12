How to call someone on Google meet on laptop?

Google Meet is a popular video conferencing platform that allows users to connect with friends, family, and colleagues virtually. If you’re wondering how to call someone on Google Meet on your laptop, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will guide you through the process step by step.
How to call someone on Google Meet on a laptop?
To call someone on Google Meet using your laptop, follow these simple steps:
1. **Open a web browser:** Launch your preferred web browser on your laptop.
2. **Go to the Google Meet website:** Visit meet.google.com or access the Google Meet app.
3. **Sign in to your Google account:** If you aren’t already signed in, enter your Google account credentials to log in.
4. **Click on “New meeting” or “Join or start a meeting”:** You will find these options on the homepage.
5. **Add participants:** Enter the email address of the person you want to call or select them from your Google Contacts list.
6. **Choose your meeting options:** You can disable the camera or microphone before joining the call if needed.
7. **Click “Join now”:** Once you’re ready, click on the “Join now” button to initiate the call.
8. **Start the conversation:** Interact with your contact by using the on-screen control options, including video, audio, and chat features.
That’s it! You have successfully called someone using Google Meet on your laptop.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Do I need a Google account to use Google Meet?
Yes, a Google account is required to initiate or join a Google Meet call.
Can I invite multiple people to a Google Meet call?
Absolutely! You can invite multiple people by entering their email addresses or sharing the call invitation link.
How many participants can join a Google Meet call?
At present, Google Meet supports up to 100 participants in a single call, depending on your subscription type.
What if the person I want to call doesn’t have a Google account?
You can still invite them by sharing the call invitation link. They can join the call as a guest without creating a Google account.
Can I schedule a Google Meet call in advance?
Yes, you can schedule a call in advance using Google Calendar. Simply create an event, add the participants, and set the Google Meet link.
Can I record a Google Meet call?
Yes, Google Meet allows you to record meetings. During the call, click on the three dots menu and select the “Record meeting” option.
Are there any time restrictions for Google Meet calls?
For personal Google accounts, the time limit per call is 60 minutes. However, Google has temporarily extended this time limit until March 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Can I share my screen during a Google Meet call?
Absolutely! You can share your entire screen or a specific tab during the call by clicking on the “Present now” button.
Can I use Google Meet on mobile devices?
Yes, Google Meet is available as a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices.
Is Google Meet free to use?
While Google Meet offers free access, some advanced features may require a subscription to Google Workspace plans.
Can I join a Google Meet call without a webcam or microphone?
Yes, you can join a call without a webcam or microphone. However, your ability to interact will be limited to the chat feature.
Is Google Meet secure?
Google Meet ensures security by providing encryption for messages and video calls. Additionally, Google continually updates and strengthens the platform’s security measures.