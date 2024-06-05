WhatsApp is not just limited to smartphones anymore. In recent years, the popular messaging app has expanded its capabilities to include calling features, allowing users to make voice and video calls without having to rely on traditional phone calls. And the best part is, you can now use WhatsApp on your laptop to make calls as well. If you’re wondering how to call on WhatsApp on your laptop, read on to find out.
How to call on WhatsApp on laptop?
Surprisingly, many people are still unaware that you can make calls on WhatsApp using your laptop. The process is quite simple and straightforward:
1. Make sure you have WhatsApp installed on your smartphone and laptop.
2. Open WhatsApp on your smartphone and click on the three vertical dots at the top right corner to access the menu.
3. From the menu, select “WhatsApp Web” and scan the QR code that appears on your laptop’s screen.
4. Once you have successfully linked your smartphone and laptop, you will be able to use WhatsApp on your laptop.
5. To make a call, open a chat window with the person you want to call and click on the “call” icon at the top right corner of the screen.
6. Choose between a voice or video call and enjoy talking to your loved ones on a larger screen!
Now your WhatsApp calls are not restricted to your smartphone only. With just a few simple steps, you can easily make calls on WhatsApp using your laptop.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I make WhatsApp calls on any laptop?
Yes, as long as your laptop has a compatible browser and an active internet connection, you can make WhatsApp calls.
2. Is there a limit to the duration of WhatsApp calls on a laptop?
There is no fixed time limit for WhatsApp calls on a laptop. You can talk for hours if you wish.
3. Can I make group calls on WhatsApp using my laptop?
Yes, WhatsApp allows you to make group calls on both smartphones and laptops.
4. Can I receive WhatsApp calls on my laptop?
Yes, you can receive WhatsApp calls on your laptop as long as it is connected to your smartphone.
5. Can I call someone who doesn’t have WhatsApp on their laptop?
No, both the caller and the receiver need to have WhatsApp installed on their devices to make or receive calls.
6. Can I make international calls on WhatsApp using my laptop?
Yes, WhatsApp allows you to make international calls through its app, including on laptops.
7. How much data does a WhatsApp call consume on a laptop?
The data consumption of a WhatsApp call depends on the duration and quality of the call. On average, a one-minute voice call consumes around 0.5MB to 1MB of data, while video calls can use up to 5MB per minute.
8. Can I make WhatsApp calls on a laptop without a phone?
No, you need to have WhatsApp installed on your smartphone and linked to your laptop to make calls.
9. Are WhatsApp calls on a laptop free?
WhatsApp calls are free as long as you have an active internet connection. However, your internet provider may charge for data usage.
10. Is it possible to record WhatsApp calls on a laptop?
At present, WhatsApp does not offer a built-in feature to record calls, and it is against their privacy policy to do so.
11. Can I use headphones or a microphone during a WhatsApp call on a laptop?
Yes, you can use headphones or a microphone to enhance the audio experience during a WhatsApp call on your laptop.
12. Can I run WhatsApp on my laptop without scanning a QR code?
No, scanning a QR code is a mandatory step to link WhatsApp on your smartphone and laptop. However, once linked, you can stay logged in on your laptop without scanning the QR code again unless you log out.