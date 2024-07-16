How to call on laptop whatsapp?

WhatsApp is a popular instant messaging app known for its convenience and wide range of features. Although it was originally designed for mobile devices, WhatsApp can be accessed on laptops as well. While messaging and video calling have become second nature to most WhatsApp users, some may wonder how to make calls using WhatsApp on their laptops. In this article, we will guide you through the process and provide answers to some frequently asked questions related to this topic.
Calling on WhatsApp: The Basics
Before exploring the method to call on WhatsApp using your laptop, make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on your device. Additionally, you need a stable and reliable internet connection to ensure seamless calling experience. Follow the steps below to make a call on WhatsApp using your laptop:
1. **Open WhatsApp**: Launch WhatsApp on your laptop by either visiting the official WhatsApp website or downloading the WhatsApp desktop app.
2. **Scan the QR code**: Once the WhatsApp desktop app or web version is open, you will be prompted to scan a QR code. Open the WhatsApp app on your mobile device, go to Settings, and click on the option “WhatsApp Web/Desktop”. Scan the QR code displayed on your laptop screen using your phone’s camera.
3. **Access your contacts**: After successfully logging in, you will see your WhatsApp contacts on the left side of the screen. Locate the contact you want to call and click on it.
4. **Start a call**: In the chat window, you will find an icon that looks like a phone. Click on it to initiate a call. When the recipient answers, you will be connected for a voice call.
5. **Switch to video call**: If you wish to convert your voice call into a video call, click on the video camera icon during an ongoing call. Please note that both parties need to have a working camera for this feature.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I make calls on WhatsApp using my laptop?
Yes, you can make calls on WhatsApp using your laptop.
2. Do I need a mobile phone to make WhatsApp calls on my laptop?
Yes, you need a mobile phone connected to the internet to make WhatsApp calls on your laptop.
3. Can I call anyone on WhatsApp using my laptop?
You can call anyone who is on your WhatsApp contact list, regardless of whether they are using WhatsApp on a mobile device or laptop.
4. Are WhatsApp calls free on the laptop?
Yes, WhatsApp calls made using your laptop’s internet connection are free. However, data charges may apply if you are not connected to Wi-Fi.
5. Can I make video calls on WhatsApp using my laptop?
Yes, you can make video calls on WhatsApp using your laptop if both parties have a working camera.
6. Is the calling experience the same on WhatsApp for laptops and mobile devices?
The calling experience on WhatsApp for laptops is quite similar to mobile devices, but the interface may differ slightly.
7. Can I receive calls on WhatsApp using my laptop?
Yes, you can receive calls on WhatsApp using your laptop if both your laptop and mobile phone are connected to the internet.
8. Can I call international numbers on WhatsApp using my laptop?
Yes, you can call international numbers on WhatsApp using your laptop. However, additional charges may apply depending on your internet service provider.
9. Can I make group calls on WhatsApp using my laptop?
Yes, you can make group calls on WhatsApp using your laptop by selecting multiple contacts during the call initiation process.
10. What should I do if the recipient’s microphone is not working during a WhatsApp call on my laptop?
In such a case, you can ask the recipient to check their microphone settings or switch to a different device for the call.
11. Can I call someone who is using an older version of WhatsApp on their laptop?
It is recommended that both parties have the latest version of WhatsApp installed to ensure optimal calling experience. However, you can still attempt to call someone using an older version, as long as they have an active internet connection.
12. Are WhatsApp calls encrypted when made on a laptop?
Yes, WhatsApp calls made on laptops, as well as on mobile devices, are end-to-end encrypted, ensuring the privacy and security of your conversations.