How to call on computer?

In today’s digital age, making calls from your computer has become easier and more accessible than ever before. Whether you need to have a meeting with colleagues, talk to loved ones, or reach out to customer support, there are various methods available for making calls right from your computer. In this article, we will explore some popular ways to answer the question, “How to call on a computer?”.
Using Voice and Video Calling Applications
The most common and convenient way to make calls on your computer is by using voice and video calling applications. These applications utilize the internet to connect you with your desired contact. Some popular examples include:
1. Skype: Download and install Skype on your computer, create an account, and you can start making voice and video calls to other Skype users or even phone numbers worldwide.
FAQs:
1. Can I call someone who doesn’t have Skype?
Yes, Skype allows you to make calls to landlines and mobile numbers, though charges may apply.
2. Are voice and video calls on Skype free?
Voice and video calls between Skype users are typically free, but some features may require a premium subscription.
2. WhatsApp: Install WhatsApp and create an account using your mobile number. This popular messaging app also supports voice and video calls between WhatsApp users.
3. Is WhatsApp only available for mobile devices?
Initially, WhatsApp was accessible only on mobile devices, but the developers have introduced a desktop version that enables you to make calls through your computer.
4. Can I make international calls using WhatsApp?
Yes, WhatsApp allows you to make free international calls to other WhatsApp users, as long as you have an active internet connection.
5. Is there a limit to the number of participants in WhatsApp group calls?
WhatsApp group calls currently support up to eight participants, including yourself.
Web-Based Calling Services
Aside from the dedicated applications discussed above, there are web-based services that allow you to make calls directly from your computer’s browser. These services require no installation and facilitate communication through voice and video calls. Here are a few popular options:
3. Google Hangouts: If you have a Google account, you can simply access Hangouts through your browser. It enables you to make voice and video calls with other Hangouts users.
6. Can I make calls outside of Google Hangouts?
With Google Voice integration, you can make calls to traditional phone numbers directly from your browser.
4. Facebook Messenger: Using Facebook Messenger on your computer allows you to make calls to your Facebook friends, either through voice or video.
7. Are Facebook Messenger calls recorded?
No, Facebook does not record audio or video calls made through Messenger.
Mobile Carrier Apps
Many mobile carriers also offer applications that allow their customers to make calls from their computers. While the availability of these apps may vary from carrier to carrier, they can be a convenient option if you want to synchronize your phone and computer calling. Some examples include:
5. AT&T Call Protect: AT&T customers can use their Call Protect app to receive and make Wi-Fi calls on their computer using their mobile number.
8. Can I access AT&T Call Protect on multiple devices?
Yes, the AT&T Call Protect app can be installed on multiple devices, which gives you the flexibility to make calls from both your computer and your mobile phone.
6. Verizon Messages: Verizon offers their ‘Messages’ app, allowing users to text and make calls through their computer using their existing phone number.
9. Can I send SMS messages through Verizon Messages on my computer?
Yes, in addition to making calls, Verizon Messages lets you send and receive SMS messages.
WebRTC Technology
WebRTC (Web Real-Time Communication) is an open-source project that enables web browsers to communicate in real-time via voice or video. This technology has paved the way for web-based calling services without the need for plugins or third-party applications. Some web browsers provide built-in support for WebRTC, making it a versatile solution for calling on a computer.
7. Google Chrome: As one of the most popular web browsers, Google Chrome offers built-in WebRTC functionality, enabling voice and video calls from supported websites.
10. Do I need any plugins or extensions to use WebRTC in Google Chrome?
No, WebRTC is supported natively in Google Chrome, so there is no need for additional plugins or extensions.
8. Mozilla Firefox: Firefox also supports WebRTC, allowing users to make calls directly from their browser.
11. Can I use WebRTC in Firefox on any operating system?
Yes, Firefox supports WebRTC on Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems.
These methods offer a wide range of options for making calls on your computer. Whether you prefer dedicated applications, web-based services, or carrier-specific apps, there is an option that suits your specific needs. So next time you ask yourself, “How to call on a computer?”, you can confidently explore these solutions and stay connected with ease.