WhatsApp has revolutionized communication by allowing us to stay connected with friends and family through instant messaging and voice calls. While WhatsApp Web allows us to use this popular messaging app on our laptops, making calls directly from the web version may not be as straightforward. In this article, we will guide you through the process of making calls from WhatsApp Web on your laptop.
How to Call from WhatsApp Web in Laptop?
To call from WhatsApp Web on your laptop, follow these simple steps:
1. Open your preferred web browser on your laptop, such as Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
2. Visit the WhatsApp Web website by entering web.whatsapp.com in the address bar.
3. On your smartphone, open the WhatsApp app and tap on the three-dot menu icon located at the top-right corner of the screen.
4. From the menu, select “WhatsApp Web” and scan the QR code displayed on your laptop’s screen by aligning your phone’s camera with it.
5. Once the QR code is successfully scanned, your WhatsApp contacts and conversations will appear on the web interface.
6. Look for the contact you want to call and click on their name to open the conversation.
7. Within the conversation, you’ll find the call button. Click on it to initiate the call.
8. Wait for the recipient to accept the call, and enjoy your conversation!
Please note that in order to make calls from WhatsApp Web, both the caller and recipient need to have a stable internet connection. Additionally, ensure that your microphone and speakers are correctly set up on your laptop for better call quality.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I video call from WhatsApp Web on my laptop?
Yes, you can now make video calls from WhatsApp Web using the latest update. Simply follow the same steps mentioned above and select the video call option instead of voice call.
2. How can I mute myself during a WhatsApp Web call?
To mute yourself during a call on WhatsApp Web, simply click on the microphone button located at the bottom of the call interface.
3. Can I use headphones during a WhatsApp Web call?
Yes, you can connect your headphones to your laptop and use them during a WhatsApp Web call for better audio quality and privacy.
4. What should I do if the call quality is poor on WhatsApp Web?
In case of poor call quality, check your internet connection, adjust your microphone and speaker settings, and ensure that you have a stable Wi-Fi connection for optimal call performance.
5. Can I make group calls from WhatsApp Web?
As of now, group calls are not supported on WhatsApp Web. You can only make one-on-one calls using the web version.
6. Is it possible to share my screen during a WhatsApp Web call?
WhatsApp Web does not currently support screen sharing during calls. However, you can send files, documents, photos, and videos through the chat interface.
7. Can I switch between voice and video calls during a call on WhatsApp Web?
Yes, you can switch between voice and video calls during an ongoing call on WhatsApp Web. Simply click on the video camera button (for video call) or the phone receiver button (for voice call) located on the call interface.
8. Will using WhatsApp Web incur any additional charges for calls?
No, WhatsApp Web calls use the same internet data as your smartphone. However, if you’re not connected to Wi-Fi, data charges may apply according to your mobile data plan.
9. Is it possible to access call logs on WhatsApp Web?
Unfortunately, WhatsApp Web does not provide access to call logs. You can only make calls and view recent conversations using the web version.
10. Are calls made from WhatsApp Web end-to-end encrypted?
Yes, calls made from both the WhatsApp app and WhatsApp Web are end-to-end encrypted, ensuring your conversations remain private.
11. Can I use WhatsApp Web for calls on any laptop?
WhatsApp Web works on all laptops and desktops running compatible web browsers, regardless of the operating system they are using.
12. How long can a call last on WhatsApp Web?
There is no specific time limit for WhatsApp Web calls. As long as you have a stable internet connection, you can talk for as long as you like!