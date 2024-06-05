How to call from instagram on laptop?

Instagram is a popular social media platform known for its photo and video sharing capabilities. While it primarily serves as a mobile application, there are ways to call from Instagram on a laptop as well. In this article, we will guide you through the steps necessary to make calls from Instagram on your laptop.
Instagram does not natively support calling features on laptops or desktop computers, but there are several workarounds you can utilize to make calls. One such method involves using third-party applications like Google Hangouts or Skype. Below, we have outlined the steps to use these applications for calling through Instagram.
Using Google Hangouts for Calling from Instagram on Laptop
Google Hangouts is a popular communication tool that allows users to make voice and video calls. By utilizing it alongside Instagram, you can make calls on your laptop. Here’s how:
1. **Open Google Hangouts**: Launch the Google Hangouts website and sign in to your Google account.
2. **Start a conversation**: Click on the “New conversation” icon and enter the Instagram username or email address of the person you want to call.
3. **Initiate the call**: Once the conversation window opens, click on the video call or phone call icon, depending on your preferences.
4. **Connect with Instagram**: Open Instagram on your laptop simultaneously, and navigate to the Direct Messages section. Continue the conversation in the chat window while the call takes place in Google Hangouts.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Can I make voice calls using Google Hangouts?
Yes, Google Hangouts supports both voice and video calls.
Do I need a Google account to use Google Hangouts?
Yes, a Google account is required to use Google Hangouts.
Can I use Google Hangouts for group calls?
Absolutely, Google Hangouts allows you to make group calls with multiple participants.
Is Google Hangouts free to use?
Yes, Google Hangouts is free to use. However, keep in mind that data charges may apply if you are not connected to Wi-Fi.
What is another alternative for making calls from Instagram on a laptop?
Skype is another popular option for making calls from Instagram on a laptop.
Why is Instagram calling not available on laptops?
Instagram was primarily designed for mobile devices, and the company has not yet implemented calling features on the desktop version.
Can I use Instagram’s direct message feature for voice calls on a laptop?
No, Instagram’s direct message feature does not support voice or video calls on laptops.
Are there any other third-party applications I can use for calling through Instagram on a laptop?
Yes, apart from Google Hangouts and Skype, you can also try using applications such as Zoom or WhatsApp.
Can I receive calls on Instagram using these third-party applications?
Yes, you can receive calls on Instagram using these third-party applications if your contact initiates the call from their end.
Does Instagram have plans to add calling features to its desktop version in the future?
Instagram has not officially announced any plans regarding the addition of calling features to its desktop version.
Is it possible to call from Instagram on a laptop using a mobile emulator?
While it is technically possible, using a mobile emulator to call from Instagram on a laptop may be a complex process and not recommended for most users.
Are there any privacy concerns when using third-party applications for calling through Instagram?
Privacy concerns can vary depending on the application you choose to use. It is advisable to review the privacy policies and settings of the chosen application before initiating any calls.
Now that you know how to make calls from Instagram on your laptop, you can stay connected and communicate conveniently, even when using a desktop computer. Remember to explore different third-party applications based on your preferences and needs.