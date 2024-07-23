If you are locked out of your Samsung J7 device and want to bypass the Google account verification process without a computer, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will walk through the steps to bypass the Google account on a Samsung J7 without the need for a computer. So, let’s get started!
How to Bypass Google Account on Samsung J7 without Computer?
**To bypass Google account on Samsung J7 without a computer, follow these steps:**
1. Start by turning on your Samsung J7 and connect to a Wi-Fi network during the initial setup process.
2. When you reach the Google Account Verification screen, tap the “Next” button.
3. Select the option to input your email address manually instead of using the Google Keyboard.
4. Now, on the email field, press and hold the “@” key until a settings icon appears. Tap on the settings icon.
5. In the settings menu that appears, select the “Clipboard” option and then choose “Settings” from the context menu.
6. Scroll down to the “About Samsung Keyboard” option and select it.
7. Tap on the “Open Source Licenses” option, and this will open up a web page in Samsung Internet browser.
8. In the address bar of the browser, type “bit.ly/frpsapk” and press enter to download the FRP Bypass application.
9. After downloading, tap on the APK file to install the FRP Bypass app.
10. If you see a security prompt, enable the “Unknown Sources” option from the settings and try installing again.
11. Once the app is installed, open it, and you will see the Samsung Google Account screen.
12. Tap on the three dots in the top right corner of the screen and select “Browser Sign-in.”
13. Enter your Google account credentials (email address and password) and sign in.
14. After successful sign-in, restart your Samsung J7 device.
15. Once your device restarts, you will not be asked to verify the Google account anymore.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I bypass Google account verification on my Samsung J7 without a computer?
Yes, you can bypass Google account verification on your Samsung J7 without a computer by following the steps mentioned above.
2. Do I need an internet connection to bypass the Google account on my Samsung J7?
Yes, to complete the bypass process, you need to have an active Wi-Fi connection to download the necessary application.
3. Will I lose any data during the bypass process?
No, following the steps mentioned above will not result in any data loss.
4. What should I do if I don’t see the “@” key on my keyboard?
If you don’t see the “@” key on your keyboard, try using a different keyboard application that includes the “@” key.
5. What is the FRP Bypass app?
The FRP Bypass app is an application specifically designed to bypass the Google account verification process on Samsung devices.
6. Can I use this method on any other Samsung device?
While this method is specifically outlined for the Samsung J7, it may work on other Samsung devices as well. However, minor variations in the steps might be required.
7. What do I do if the FRP Bypass app doesn’t install?
If the FRP Bypass app fails to install, double-check that you have enabled the “Unknown Sources” option in your device’s settings.
8. Is bypassing the Google account verification legal?
Bypassing the Google account verification can be considered a violation of terms and conditions set by Google. Proceed with caution and use this method only on devices you own.
9. Can I use a different application instead of the FRP Bypass app?
Yes, there are other third-party applications available that claim to bypass Google account verification. However, it is important to be cautious and use trusted sources.
10. Do I need to factory reset my Samsung J7 to bypass the Google account?
No, with the method mentioned above, you don’t need to perform a factory reset.
11. Will I face any consequences for bypassing the Google account verification?
While there are no immediate consequences for bypassing the Google account verification, it is important to note that it is against Google’s terms and conditions.
12. Can I reset my Google account password using this method?
No, this method is specifically for bypassing the Google account verification on a Samsung J7 without a computer, and it does not provide an option to reset the password.