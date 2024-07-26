**How to bring back cursor on ASUS laptop?**
One common issue that users of ASUS laptops may encounter is the sudden disappearance of the cursor. This can be frustrating, especially if you are in the middle of an important task or project. However, the good news is that there are several simple solutions that can help you bring back the cursor on your ASUS laptop. Let’s explore some of these solutions below.
1. How to bring back cursor on ASUS laptop using the touchpad
Sometimes, the cursor on your ASUS laptop may disappear because the touchpad has been accidentally disabled. To re-enable it, press the Fn key along with the appropriate function key (F6, F7, F8, or F9) that has a touchpad icon.
2. How to bring back cursor on ASUS laptop using keyboard shortcuts
In some cases, a keyboard shortcut may help bring back the cursor. Press the Windows key + P combination to open the Project menu. Then, select the option that says “PC screen only” or “Duplicate.” This action should restore the cursor on your ASUS laptop.
3. How to bring back cursor on ASUS laptop by restarting the machine
A simple restart can often solve many software-related issues. Try restarting your ASUS laptop to see if the cursor reappears. If not, proceed to the next solution.
4. How to bring back cursor on ASUS laptop through device manager
Access the Device Manager by right-clicking on the Start button and selecting it from the menu. Expand the “Mice and other pointing devices” section, then right-click on your touchpad and choose “Enable” or “Update driver software.” This action may resolve the issue with the cursor disappearance.
5. How to bring back cursor on ASUS laptop by updating drivers
Outdated or incompatible drivers can sometimes cause problems with the cursor. To update your drivers, go to the ASUS support website, locate your model, and download the latest touchpad or trackpad drivers for your laptop.
6. How to bring back cursor on ASUS laptop by adjusting mouse settings
Access the mouse settings by typing “mouse settings” into the Windows search bar and selecting the corresponding option. Ensure that the cursor speed is set correctly and that the touchpad settings are properly configured.
7. How to bring back cursor on ASUS laptop by disabling touchscreen
If your ASUS laptop has a touchscreen, it is possible that it is interfering with the cursor. To disable the touchscreen, go to the Device Manager, find the touchscreen driver, right-click on it, and select “Disable.”
8. How to bring back cursor on ASUS laptop by using a USB mouse
If none of the above solutions work, you can connect a USB mouse to your ASUS laptop. This should allow you to navigate and use your laptop normally while you troubleshoot the cursor issue.
9. How to bring back cursor on ASUS laptop by rolling back updates
If the cursor disappeared after a recent Windows update, you might need to roll back the update to resolve the issue. Go to the Windows Update settings and select “View update history.” From there, choose “Uninstall updates” and remove any recent updates that may be causing the problem.
10. How to bring back cursor on ASUS laptop by performing a system restore
If all else fails, you can try performing a system restore to a previous point in time when the cursor was still working correctly. This will revert your laptop’s settings to an earlier state.
11. How to bring back cursor on ASUS laptop by seeking professional help
If none of the above solutions work and your cursor is still missing, it may be time to seek assistance from ASUS customer support or take your laptop to a professional technician who can diagnose and fix the issue.
12. How to avoid cursor disappearance on ASUS laptop
To minimize the chances of the cursor disappearing, it is a good idea to keep your drivers and operating system up to date. Additionally, be cautious when making changes to your laptop’s settings, and always double-check before disabling any essential functions like the touchpad or touchscreen.