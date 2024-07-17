How to boot Windows 10 from USB pen drive?

If you are looking to install or reinstall Windows 10 on your computer, booting from a USB pen drive can be a quick and convenient method. This article will guide you through the steps involved in booting Windows 10 from a USB pen drive.
Step 1: Prepare the USB pen drive
Before you can boot Windows 10 from a USB pen drive, you need to make sure the pen drive is properly prepared. Follow these steps:
1. Insert the USB pen drive into your computer.
2. Backup any important data on the USB pen drive as it will be formatted during the process.
3. Download the Windows 10 ISO file from the official Microsoft website.
4. Use a reliable tool like Rufus or Windows USB/DVD Download Tool to create a bootable USB pen drive.
Step 2: Adjust computer settings
Now that you have a bootable USB pen drive, you need to adjust your computer’s settings to allow booting from it. Here’s what you need to do:
1. Restart your computer.
2. As the computer restarts, press the appropriate key (usually F2, F8, or Esc) to access the BIOS or UEFI firmware settings.
3. Within the BIOS/UEFI settings, navigate to the “Boot” or “Boot order” menu.
4. Change the boot order to give priority to the USB port or the USB pen drive.
5. Save the changes and exit the BIOS/UEFI settings.
Step 3: Boot from the USB pen drive
Once you have adjusted the settings, you can now proceed with booting Windows 10 from the USB pen drive. Follow these steps:
1. Restart your computer.
2. As the computer restarts again, press any key when prompted to boot from the USB pen drive.
3. The Windows 10 installation screen will appear. Choose your language preferences and click “Next”.
4. Click “Install Now” to begin the installation process.
5. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation of Windows 10.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I use any USB pen drive for booting Windows 10?
No, your USB pen drive must meet the minimum requirements specified by Microsoft for creating a bootable device.
2. Is it necessary to backup data on the USB pen drive before preparing it?
Yes, formatting the USB pen drive during the preparation process will erase all data on it.
3. Can I use tools other than Rufus or Windows USB/DVD Download Tool to create a bootable USB pen drive?
Yes, there are several reliable tools available for creating a bootable USB pen drive.
4. How can I access the BIOS/UEFI settings on my computer?
As the computer restarts, look for on-screen prompts or consult your computer’s manual to determine the appropriate key to access the settings.
5. Can I revert the changes made to the BIOS/UEFI settings after installing Windows 10?
Yes, you can access the BIOS/UEFI settings again and change the boot order to the default settings if needed.
6. What happens if I miss the prompt to press any key to boot from the USB pen drive?
If you miss the prompt, your computer will proceed with the regular boot process from the existing operating system.
7. Do I need a license key to install Windows 10 from a bootable USB pen drive?
Yes, you will need a valid Windows 10 license key to activate your installation.
8. Can I use the same bootable USB pen drive on multiple computers?
Yes, you can use the same bootable USB pen drive on multiple computers to install Windows 10.
9. Can I create a bootable USB pen drive on a Mac to install Windows 10 on a PC?
Yes, you can create a bootable USB pen drive on a Mac using third-party software.
10. Can I use a USB pen drive with a smaller capacity than my Windows 10 ISO file?
No, your USB pen drive needs to have enough capacity to accommodate the entire Windows 10 installation files.
11. Can I reinstall Windows 10 using the same bootable USB pen drive?
Yes, you can use the same bootable USB pen drive to reinstall Windows 10 on the same computer.
12. Why is booting from a USB pen drive preferred over other methods?
Bootable USB pen drives offer a faster and more convenient way to install or reinstall Windows 10 compared to optical drives or network installations.