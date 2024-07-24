How to boot up Windows 10 from usb?

If you find yourself in a situation where you need to install or reinstall Windows 10 on your computer, using a USB drive can be a convenient and efficient method. Whether you are dealing with a new system build or simply want to perform a clean install, booting up Windows from a USB drive can help you achieve that. In this article, we will guide you through the process, step by step.
What do you need?
Before we begin, there are a few things you will need to gather:
1. A USB drive: Ensure you have a USB drive with at least 8GB of storage space. This drive will be used to create a bootable Windows 10 installation.
2. Windows 10 ISO file: Obtain the Windows 10 ISO file from the official Microsoft website or other trusted sources. Make sure to choose the correct version and edition for your needs.
3. Windows USB/DVD Download Tool: This is a free program offered by Microsoft that helps create a bootable USB drive. You can download it from the Microsoft Store website.
Steps to Boot Up Windows 10 from USB
Now that you have everything ready, let’s get started on how to boot up Windows 10 from a USB drive:
1. Connect the USB drive:
Plug in the USB drive into an available USB port on your computer.
2. Run the Windows USB/DVD Download Tool:
Launch the Windows USB/DVD Download Tool that you previously downloaded.
3. Choose the Windows 10 ISO file:
When prompted, browse and select the Windows 10 ISO file you obtained earlier.
4. Select the USB drive:
Next, choose the USB device you want to use for the Windows 10 installation. Ensure you select the correct drive to avoid data loss on other devices.
5. Begin the USB creation process:
Click on the “Begin copying” button to start the process of creating a bootable USB drive. This will take some time, so be patient.
6. Restart your computer:
After the USB drive has been successfully created, restart your computer.
7. Access the boot menu:
During the startup process, usually when the computer manufacturer’s logo appears, press the key that allows you to access the boot menu. This key may vary depending on your system, but commonly used keys include Esc, F12, or Del.
8. Choose the USB drive:
From the boot menu, select the option that corresponds to the USB drive you just created. Use the arrow keys to highlight the option and press Enter to select it.
9. Begin the Windows 10 installation:
Once you’ve selected the USB drive, the Windows 10 installation process will begin.
10. Follow the installation prompts:
From this point forward, follow the on-screen instructions to complete the Windows 10 installation. You will be guided through various steps, including choosing the installation language, accepting the license terms, and selecting the installation location.
11. Remove the USB drive:
After the Windows 10 setup is complete and your computer restarts, make sure to remove the USB drive from your computer.
12. Set up Windows 10:
Finally, follow the remaining prompts to personalize your Windows 10 installation, including setting up user accounts and configuring additional settings.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1: Can I use any USB drive to create a bootable Windows 10 installation?
Yes, you can use any USB drive as long as it has a storage capacity of at least 8GB.
Q2: Do I need a product key to install Windows 10 using a USB drive?
A product key is necessary to activate Windows after installation, but it is not required during the installation process. You can skip the product key entry during installation and activate it later.
Q3: Can I create a bootable Windows 10 USB drive on a Mac?
Yes, you can create a bootable Windows 10 USB drive on a Mac using tools like Boot Camp Assistant or third-party software.
Q4: How long does it take to create a bootable Windows 10 USB drive?
The time it takes to create a bootable USB drive depends on various factors, such as the speed of your computer and the USB drive. Generally, it takes around 15-30 minutes.
Q5: Can I use the same bootable USB drive to install Windows 10 on multiple computers?
Yes, you can use the same bootable USB drive to install Windows 10 on multiple computers, as long as they meet the system requirements.
Q6: What should I do if my computer doesn’t recognize the USB drive during the boot process?
Ensure that the USB drive is properly connected and retry. If the issue persists, make sure the drive is formatted correctly and try creating a bootable USB drive again.
Q7: Can I keep my files and settings when installing Windows 10 from a USB drive?
If you choose the “Custom” installation option during setup, you can select to keep your files and settings. However, it is always recommended to back up important files before proceeding with any installation.
Q8: Can I use a USB 3.0 drive for creating a bootable Windows 10 USB drive?
Yes, using a USB 3.0 drive can speed up the transfer process during installation.
Q9: Do I need an internet connection to install Windows 10 from a USB drive?
Having an internet connection during installation is not mandatory, but it is recommended to get the latest updates and security patches.
Q10: Can I use an external hard drive instead of a USB drive to install Windows 10?
Yes, you can use an external hard drive to create a bootable Windows 10 installation, as long as it meets the necessary requirements.
Q11: Can I use a DVD instead of a USB drive to install Windows 10?
Yes, instead of a USB drive, you can use a DVD to create a bootable Windows 10 installation using the Windows USB/DVD Download Tool.
Q12: Is it possible to boot up Windows 10 from a USB drive on a UEFI-based system?
Yes, the bootable USB creation process and installation are compatible with both UEFI and Legacy BIOS systems. Just make sure to choose the appropriate boot option in your system’s firmware settings.
By following these simple steps, you can boot up Windows 10 from a USB drive and begin your installation or reinstallation process effortlessly. Remember to back up your files and follow the prompts carefully to ensure a smooth installation experience.