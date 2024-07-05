How to boot msi motherboard from usb?

MSI motherboards offer users a wealth of options and flexibility when it comes to booting their computers. One particularly useful feature is the ability to boot from a USB drive, which enables you to install or run an operating system, update firmware, or perform various other tasks. In this article, we will guide you through the steps of booting an MSI motherboard from a USB drive.
Step 1: Prepare the USB Drive
The first step is to have a bootable USB drive. Follow these steps to prepare the USB drive:
1. Plug in a compatible USB drive to your computer.
2. Format the USB drive using the FAT32 file system.
3. Download the desired operating system or firmware update and save it to your computer.
4. Use a dedicated tool like Rufus or the Windows Media Creation Tool to create a bootable USB drive with the operating system or firmware update.
Step 2: Access the BIOS
To boot from a USB drive, you need to access the BIOS (Basic Input/Output System) of your MSI motherboard. Here’s how to do it:
1. Restart your computer.
2. During the boot process, press the key indicated by your computer or motherboard manufacturer to enter the BIOS setup. For MSI motherboards, it is usually the “Delete” key, but it can also be “F2″ or” F11″ depending on the model.
3. Once you enter the BIOS setup, navigate to the “Boot” or “Advanced BIOS Features” section using the arrow keys.
Step 3: Configure Boot Priority
Now, it’s time to set the boot priority in the BIOS to make the USB drive the first boot device. Follow these steps:
1. In the “Boot” or “Advanced BIOS Features” section, find the “Boot Priority” or “Boot Sequence” option.
2. Use the arrow keys to choose the USB drive as the first boot device. You may need to move it up the list by highlighting it and pressing the “+” or “Page Up” key.
3. Once you have selected the USB drive as the first boot device, save the changes and exit the BIOS setup.
Step 4: Boot from USB
After configuring the boot priority, your computer will now attempt to boot from the USB drive. Follow these steps:
1. Restart your computer.
2. As the computer starts up, it will check the USB drive first for any bootable operating systems or firmware updates.
3. If the USB drive is bootable, your computer will load the operating system or firmware update from the USB drive. If not, it will proceed to the next available boot device.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1: Can I boot from any USB drive?
A1: Yes, as long as the USB drive is properly formatted and contains a bootable operating system or firmware update.
Q2: Do I need to adjust the boot priority every time I want to boot from a USB drive?
A2: No, the boot priority settings are saved in the BIOS. Unless you change them again, your computer will continue to boot from the USB drive until you change the settings.
Q3: Can I use an external USB DVD drive to boot from?
A3: Yes, you can configure the boot priority to use an external USB DVD drive as a boot device.
Q4: Can I use a USB 3.0 drive to boot from?
A4: Yes, MSI motherboards support USB 3.0 drives for booting.
Q5: Is it possible to boot from multiple USB drives?
A5: Yes, you can set multiple USB drives as bootable devices in the boot priority list.
Q6: Is it necessary to enable “Legacy Boot” to boot from a USB drive?
A6: No, modern MSI motherboards generally support both UEFI and Legacy boot modes, allowing you to boot from a USB drive without enabling “Legacy Boot”.
Q7: Can I boot from a USB drive to install a new operating system?
A7: Yes, booting from a USB drive is a common method of installing a new operating system.
Q8: Does booting from a USB drive affect my existing data?
A8: Booting from a USB drive does not affect your existing data, as long as you don’t perform any operations that modify the data during the boot process.
Q9: How do I know if my USB drive is bootable?
A9: You can check if your USB drive is bootable by attempting to boot from it or by using disk imaging software to verify its bootable status.
Q10: What should I do if my computer doesn’t boot from the USB drive?
A10: Double-check your BIOS settings to ensure that the USB drive is set as the first boot device. Additionally, try using a different USB port, remake the bootable USB drive, or check if the USB drive is functioning correctly.
Q11: Can I remove the USB drive after booting from it?
A11: You can remove the USB drive after booting from it, provided that the operating system or firmware update has been fully loaded.
Q12: How can I switch back to booting from my computer’s internal hard drive?
A12: To switch back to booting from your computer’s internal hard drive, access the BIOS settings and modify the boot priority to prioritize the hard drive over the USB drive.