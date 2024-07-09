How to boot from USB Toshiba laptop?

If you want to install a new operating system or troubleshoot your Toshiba laptop, booting from a USB drive can be a convenient and effective solution. In this article, we will guide you through the process of booting from a USB on a Toshiba laptop.
Step 1: Prepare the USB Drive
Before you can boot from a USB drive on your Toshiba laptop, you need to make sure that the USB drive is properly prepared. Follow these steps to prepare the USB drive:
1. **Format the USB drive**: Insert the USB drive into your computer and format it as FAT32 or NTFS. Ensure that you have backed up all the important data on the USB drive, as the formatting process will erase all the existing files.
2. **Create a bootable USB**: Download the operating system or the software you want to boot from (e.g., Windows installation media) and create a bootable USB using a tool like Rufus or Windows USB/DVD Download Tool. Make sure that the ISO file and the tool are compatible with your Toshiba laptop.
Step 2: Accessing the BIOS Setup
To boot from a USB drive, you need to access the BIOS setup on your Toshiba laptop. The BIOS allows you to configure various settings, including the boot order.
1. **Turn off your laptop**: Save any open files and shut down your Toshiba laptop.
2. **Power on your laptop**: Press the power button to turn on your laptop.
3. **Access the BIOS setup**: While the laptop is booting up, press the appropriate key to enter the BIOS setup. The key may vary based on your Toshiba laptop model (e.g., F2, F12, Del). Look for a message displayed during the boot process that indicates the key to access the BIOS setup.
Step 3: Changing the Boot Order
Once you have accessed the BIOS setup, you can change the boot order to prioritize the USB drive over the internal hard drive.
1. **Navigate to the Boot tab**: Use the arrow keys on your keyboard to navigate to the Boot tab in the BIOS setup.
2. **Change the boot order**: Locate the “Boot Order” or “Boot Priority” option and move the USB drive to the top of the list. Ensure that the USB drive is set as the first boot device.
3. **Save and exit**: Save your changes by pressing the appropriate key (usually F10) and exit the BIOS setup.
Step 4: Booting from USB
Now that you have set the USB drive as the primary boot device, you can proceed with booting from it.
1. **Connect the USB drive**: Insert the prepared USB drive into one of the USB ports on your Toshiba laptop.
2. **Restart your laptop**: Restart your laptop and it should automatically boot from the USB drive.
3. **Follow on-screen instructions**: Depending on the purpose of the bootable USB (e.g., installing an operating system), follow the on-screen instructions to proceed with the desired actions.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I use any USB drive to boot from on my Toshiba laptop?
Yes, as long as the USB drive is formatted correctly and contains the necessary files.
2. Will booting from a USB erase my hard drive data?
No, booting from a USB will not erase your hard drive data, unless you specifically perform actions that overwrite or modify the data.
3. How do I know which key to press to access the BIOS setup?
Look for a message displayed during the boot process that indicates the key to access the BIOS setup. It varies depending on the Toshiba laptop model.
4. Can I change the boot order back to the default settings?
Yes, you can always change the boot order back to the default settings in the BIOS setup.
5. What if my Toshiba laptop doesn’t boot from the USB drive?
Ensure that the USB drive is properly prepared and that the boot order is correctly set in the BIOS. If the issue persists, try using a different USB port or creating a new bootable USB.
6. Can I boot from a USB with a non-Windows operating system?
Yes, you can boot from a USB with any compatible operating system, including Linux or macOS.
7. Will booting from a USB void my warranty?
No, booting from a USB drive does not void your Toshiba laptop’s warranty.
8. Can I use a USB 3.0 drive to boot from on my Toshiba laptop?
Yes, most Toshiba laptops support USB 3.0 and are compatible with USB 3.0 drives.
9. Is it safe to boot from a USB drive?
Yes, booting from a USB drive is safe as long as you use trusted and reliable sources for the bootable USB files.
10. Can I boot from a USB without changing the boot order?
Generally, changing the boot order is necessary to boot from a USB drive. However, some Toshiba laptops may offer a temporary boot menu by pressing a specific key during startup.
11. Can I boot from a USB on an older Toshiba laptop?
Yes, booting from a USB is supported on many older Toshiba laptop models as well. However, the steps to access the BIOS setup and change the boot order may vary.
12. Can I use a CD/DVD instead of a USB drive to boot my Toshiba laptop?
Yes, you can use a CD/DVD instead of a USB drive to boot your Toshiba laptop. The process may involve different steps, such as changing the settings in the BIOS and creating a bootable CD/DVD.