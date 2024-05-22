The Lenovo Yoga series laptops are renowned for their versatility and excellent performance, making them popular among users for both personal and professional use. If you are wondering how to boot from USB on your Lenovo Yoga, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will guide you through the simple steps to boot your Lenovo Yoga from a USB drive.
How to boot from USB on Lenovo Yoga?
To boot your Lenovo Yoga from a USB drive, follow these steps:
1. First, insert the USB drive into a USB port on your Lenovo Yoga.
2. Turn on or restart your laptop.
3. Immediately press the Novo button (sometimes referred to as the Lenovo button or OneKey Recovery button) located next to the power button.
4. The Novo button menu will appear on your screen.
5. Use the arrow keys on your keyboard to select “Boot Menu” and press Enter.
6. Next, select your USB drive from the list of boot devices presented on the Boot Menu screen.
7. Press Enter to start booting from the USB drive.
That’s it! Your Lenovo Yoga will now boot from the USB drive, allowing you to install a new operating system or perform other actions.
Related or similar FAQs about booting from USB on Lenovo Yoga:
1.
Can I boot my Lenovo Yoga from a USB drive?
Yes, Lenovo Yoga laptops support booting from USB drives, which allows you to perform various tasks like installing a new OS or running a diagnostic tool.
2.
Where is the Novo button located on the Lenovo Yoga?
The Novo button, used to access the Boot Menu, is typically located next to the power button or on the side of your Lenovo Yoga laptop.
3.
I can’t find the Novo button on my Lenovo Yoga, what should I do?
If you are unable to locate the Novo button, you can try pressing the F12 key during startup to access the Boot Menu.
4.
What if my USB drive is not detected in the Boot Menu?
Ensure that the USB drive is properly inserted into the USB port, and if the issue persists, try using a different USB port or a different USB drive.
5.
Can I change the boot order on my Lenovo Yoga?
Yes, you can change the boot order in BIOS settings to prioritize booting from a USB drive. Restart your laptop, enter BIOS settings by pressing a specific key during startup (usually F2 or Del), navigate to the Boot tab, and change the boot order.
6.
Can I use a USB 3.0 drive to boot my Lenovo Yoga?
Yes, USB 3.0 drives are backward compatible with USB 2.0 ports and can be used to boot your Lenovo Yoga.
7.
Is it necessary to format my USB drive before using it for booting?
Yes, before using a USB drive to boot your Lenovo Yoga, you need to make sure it is correctly formatted and contains the required boot files.
8.
Which key should I press to access the BIOS settings on my Lenovo Yoga?
The key to access BIOS settings may vary depending on your Lenovo Yoga model. Common keys include F2, Del, or Esc. Refer to your laptop’s user manual or Lenovo’s support website for specific instructions.
9.
Can I boot my Lenovo Yoga from an external hard drive?
Yes, you can boot your Lenovo Yoga from an external hard drive as long as it is recognized as a bootable device in the Boot Menu.
10.
Does booting from a USB drive affect the data on my internal hard drive?
No, booting from a USB drive does not affect the data on your internal hard drive. However, it’s always a good practice to have backups of your important data before making any significant changes.
11.
Can I install a different operating system using a bootable USB drive?
Absolutely! Booting from a USB drive allows you to install a new operating system, such as Windows, Linux, or macOS, depending on your requirements.
12.
Is it possible to boot from a USB drive on all Lenovo Yoga models?
While the majority of Lenovo Yoga models support booting from a USB drive, it’s always recommended to refer to the user manual or Lenovo’s support website for specific instructions based on your particular model.